Formula 1

Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap

Both Williams and Alpine have reached an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA after breaching Formula 1's 2025 cost cap

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 4:38 PM

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Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

The Williams and Alpine F1 teams have fallen foul of Formula 1's 2025 cost cap, reaching an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA, with Williams incurring a sporting penalty for overspending and Alpine handed a fine.

The FIA announced on Wednesday that Williams overspent the 2025 cost cap by £627,000 or 0.48%. The overspend was found to be unintentional through the way the team interpreted the financial regulations, which meant it had committed what is called a "Minor Overspend Breach and a Procedural Breach".

The FIA's cost cap administration offered Williams an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA), which the team accepted. The governing body noted the team "acted cooperatively and in good faith" and concluded that Williams did not attempt to seek a sporting advantage.

Nevertheless, the FIA handed Williams both a financial and sporting penalty. Alongside paying the FIA an undisclosed fine and reimbursing the cost cap administration expenses, Williams will be docked 1.5% in wind tunnel and CFD testing over the next 12 months.

In a statement the team explained it had made an error while reorganising its team structure, believing some of its administrative costs fell outside the cost cap.

"The breach relates to administrative costs we incurred making changes to our company structure. We believed these costs fell outside of the cap," a Williams spokesperson said. "Following discussions with the FIA, we have agreed to resolve the matter in line with their interpretation that the costs should have been in cap.

"The FIA has noted that Williams did not gain any sporting or financial advantage, and nor did we ever seek to. It has also noted that we acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review process.

"Integrity is central to what Williams stands for, and we can now close this case and remain focused on our future. We have always been and will continue to be strong supporters of the Cost Cap, which naturally requires accurate policing to be effective."

Alpine handed fine for procedural breach

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Meanwhile, Alpine was fined for a "Procedural Breach", which meant it did not actually overspend the 2025 cap but included inaccuracies in its financial reporting.

Alpine wrongly excluded a number of non-sporting costs, including marketing and HR expenses.

As a result, Alpine will also be handed a fine while reimbursing the cost cap administration expenses. As is the case with Williams, the size of Alpine's fine was not disclosed, although similar offences are usually thought to be fined somewhere between $300,000 and $500,000.

"BWT Alpine Formula One Team acknowledges and accepts the findings of the Cost Cap Administration (CCA) for the 2025 Reporting Period," the team stated. "The team accepts that it unknowingly committed a Procedural Breach, which is a result of inaccuracies in the Full Year Reporting Documentation for costs related to exclusions and adjustments.

"The errors and inaccuracies in the reporting were specifically related to non-sporting and operational costs which the CCA recognised didn’t give the team any performance advantage, such as Marketing Activities, non-F1 Activities, HR Activities, Employee’s Bonus Costs, Offsetting of Costs, and Costs of Inventories.

"The team would also like to express its thanks to both the CCA and FIA, for its diligence and understanding throughout the entire process. The Financial Regulations are still relatively new, constantly evolving and complex, with some exclusions and adjustments being open to each team’s interpretation. The team acknowledges the collective efforts it needs to make across the business and recognises where improvements can be made in future."

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