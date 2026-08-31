Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Formula 1 broadcaster Will Buxton has called out Williams for "overpromising and underdelivering" in 2026, admitting he remains surprised by Carlos Sainz's decision to sign with the Grove outfit over Audi.

Despite bold claims throughout 2025, Williams has struggled in the 2026 season. It arrived at pre-season testing in Bahrain on the back foot, having missed private testing in Barcelona. It has since battled against major issues with its overweight car.

After 12 rounds, Williams currently sits ninth in the constructors' standings with 11 points. Sainz and Alex Albon are 16th and 17th in the drivers' championship with six and five points, respectively. And to top it off, the two team-mates collided during the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, forcing Albon to retire and leaving Sainz with a 10-second penalty.

During an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton discussed the differences between Williams and Audi, which arrived on the grid as a works team in 2026 having taken over Sauber. Sainz had been in talks with Audi when he lost his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton, but he ultimately signed for Williams for the 2025 season.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"There's an interesting difference in mindset and philosophy between Williams and Audi. When you look at the two places that Carlos could have ended up, you might have expected Audi to turn up with great fanfare, and yet I feel that they've been quite understated and have kind of underpromised and overdelivered," Buxton explained.

"Whereas Williams keep making the big statements of, 'We're going to take these steps up; we want to be fighting for X, Y and Z, and this is going to be a great year for us,' and then it disappoints. So they overpromise and underdeliver.

"I did find it interesting back when Carlos signed for Williams, and he had that option of going to Audi. I found it really interesting that you would turn down a factory seat over the dream that is Williams, and obviously James Vowles sold him a brilliant dream."