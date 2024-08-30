All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

Williams chose Colapinto because Schumacher "isn't special"

Decision to 'invest' in Williams' academy and simulator data behind choice of Franco Colapinto to replace Logan Sargeant in Formula 1

Jake Boxall-Legge Jonathan Noble
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Mick Schumacher

#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Mick Schumacher

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Williams team principal James Vowles recalled the decision process that will lead to Franco Colapinto making his F1 debut, as the team turned down options in Liam Lawson and Mick Schumacher.

Although Schumacher was heavily linked to Logan Sargeant's seat in the wake of the Dutch Grand Prix, while Red Bull boss Christian Horner threw Lawson's hat into the ring, the team elected to install Colapinto alongside Alex Albon for the remainder of the year.

Read Also:

Vowles explained that Lawson was discounted relatively quickly; the Kiwi driver had been an impressive stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023, and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is keen to find him a full-time drive.

However, Red Bull wanted a recall clause as part of his reserve role, and Vowles did not wish to risk having to make another change.

This led to a direct choice between Colapinto and Schumacher and, although Vowles noted that the German had improved since his time at Haas, he didn't foresee a significant performance argument in taking him - suggesting that he "isn't special" overall.

"If we go through what our options were available to us, there were sort of three options on the table: one was Liam Lawson, one was Mick and one was Franco.

"With Liam, the contractual sort of position of Red Bull wouldn't have worked with me here at Williams so that didn't become an option for us in that circumstance. And then it's a tough choice, it really is between [Franco and] Mick.

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"Mick has improved a lot from where he was in Haas, there is no doubt about it. He's a competent driver that I know he had his time but he has done incredible work with Alpine, with Mercedes and with McLaren in the meantime.

"So the decision is do we put Mick in the car, which I think Mick would have done a good job, or do we invest in an individual that's a part of our academy, that's done hundreds to thousands of laps in our simulator, that's driven the car, and on the data that we can see from how he's performing, who's making significant steps?

"I think both would fall into a category of good and not special. I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn't special, he would just be good."

Vowles continued, adding that it would be remiss for Williams not to take an academy member given the resources that have been invested into bringing younger drivers through the ranks.

He praised Colapinto's efforts in F2 this season, noting that he was ahead of the highly-rated Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman in the championship despite being in a smaller team in 2024.

"I think [Schumacher] would come with a lot more experience than Franco does. But here's what I believe in, what Williams believes in and what's the core values of Williams.

Franco Colapinto, Williams Academy

Franco Colapinto, Williams Academy

Photo by: Williams

"Williams has always invested in new generations of drivers and youth, and what I've been speaking about all the way through is the investment in the future of Williams. And the future of Williams isn't investing in the past, it's investing in talent that allows us to move forward as individuals.

"When you're putting that amount of finance into Academy, you've got to put your actions where your words are as well at the same time.

"Franco's ahead in the F2 championship of Antonelli, he's ahead of Bearman, he's at MP. With all due respect to MP, it's not Prema, it's not ART, and he's doing a good job.

"Now do I think we've put someone really in the deep end of the swimming pool? Absolutely, 100%. But if you listen to Franco's own words, you'll hear that he's ready for it, that he's ready for the challenge, and he knows what's in front of him."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Vowles: "Almost unfair" to keep Sargeant in Williams F1 seat
Next article Antonelli crashes on Mercedes FP1 debut at Monza

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Colapinto "always ready" for F1 opportunity with Williams

Colapinto "always ready" for F1 opportunity with Williams

Formula 1
Italian GP
Colapinto "always ready" for F1 opportunity with Williams
Why Albon and Gasly were irritated by Magnussen's "grey area" Dutch GP defence

Why Albon and Gasly were irritated by Magnussen's "grey area" Dutch GP defence

Formula 1
Why Albon and Gasly were irritated by Magnussen's "grey area" Dutch GP defence
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mick Schumacher
More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher and Lawson main options if Williams replaces Sargeant for Monza

Schumacher and Lawson main options if Williams replaces Sargeant for Monza

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Schumacher and Lawson main options if Williams replaces Sargeant for Monza
How skydiving keeps Mick Schumacher sharp

How skydiving keeps Mick Schumacher sharp

Formula 1
How skydiving keeps Mick Schumacher sharp
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Williams
More from
Williams
Vowles: "Almost unfair" to keep Sargeant in Williams F1 seat

Vowles: "Almost unfair" to keep Sargeant in Williams F1 seat

Formula 1
Italian GP
Vowles: "Almost unfair" to keep Sargeant in Williams F1 seat
Messi comparison unease and Sargeant talks: new F1 driver Colapinto's first day

Messi comparison unease and Sargeant talks: new F1 driver Colapinto's first day

Formula 1
Italian GP
Messi comparison unease and Sargeant talks: new F1 driver Colapinto's first day
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Latest news

How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza

How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza
F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia