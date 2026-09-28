Williams F1 announces huge K-pop star TZUYU collaboration

Williams has announced that K-pop artist TZUYU will record the official theme song for its ongoing partnership with the global anime property DAN DA DAN.

Following a mixed weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Carlos Sainz collected one point with a 10th-place finish and Alex Albon crashed out, the team now heads to the next stop in the triple-header. The Bahrain Grand Prix, held in Malaysia, will take place from 2-4 October and the Singapore Grand Prix is set for 9-11 October.

TZUYU will join the Grove outfit in Singapore to celebrate the partnership, and fans attending the race weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit will have the opportunity to experience special activations in the Williams F1 Team Fan Zone.

“I am truly honoured and excited to be part of this collaboration with Atlassian Williams F1 Team and DAN DA DAN, and to perform the official theme song," TZUYU, one of K-pop's most celebrated performers known for her solo career as well as being part of the girl group TWICE, said.

"Bringing together the worlds of Formula 1, anime, and music makes this project unique, and I believe this collaboration will deliver something truly exciting and memorable for audiences worldwide.

"Atlassian Williams F1 Team is an iconic and highly respected Formula 1 team, while DAN DA DAN is a hugely popular anime known for its distinctive visual style and dynamic storytelling. I am very much looking forward to the creative synergy we will bring to the official theme song and its music video."

Williams' merchandise and licensing director Luke Timmins added: "There’s only one voice we could imagine for a collaboration celebrating supernatural speed – and we’re delighted to have her on board.

"Having TZUYU join us is a really exciting step forward for this collaboration, and another opportunity for us to push the boundaries and reach millions of new fans beyond our sport and around the world. We look forward to seeing the song come to life."

DAN DA DAN TV anime producer Hiroshi Kamei also commented: "We are truly excited that DAN DA DAN has the opportunity to take on a new challenge beyond the boundaries of anime, together with our global partners, Atlassian Williams F1 Team and TZUYU.

"By bringing DAN DA DAN together with the worlds of Formula 1 and music, we look forward to sharing the incredible speed, energy, and excitement of the series with even more people around the world.

"Through connections with diverse cultures and audiences across the globe, we hope to continue expanding the possibilities of DAN DA DAN in new and exciting ways. We hope everyone will look forward to this very special project."