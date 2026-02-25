Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Exclusive: How the FIA will use AI to police one of F1's most controversial subjects in 2026

Formula 1
Exclusive: How the FIA will use AI to police one of F1's most controversial subjects in 2026

Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Williams has signed a multi-year partnership with M&S ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, with the retailer providing travel and formalwear for team members

Lydia Mee
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams Racing has announced another new partnership ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The Grove outfit has signed a multi-year partnership with M&S, which will dress the team for travel to and from races.

In addition to supplying the team with a "modern travel wardrobe", those in leadership roles, engineers and drivers will receive formal travel options.

For fans, Williams and M&S will celebrate the partnership with various activations and behind-the-scenes content throughout the season, including at the team's home race at Silverstone.

"Partnering with Atlassian Williams F1 Team brings together two British brands who share a deep commitment to quality, innovation and progress," Mitch Hughes, M&S menswear director, said. "Our customer has incredibly high expectations of the clothes they choose - and rightly so. They want pieces that feel exceptional, perform brilliantly, and elevate the everyday. That’s the standard we design to, and it’s the same relentless precision you see in Formula 1.

"Modern clothing has to look sharp, feel great, and keep up with real life - moving effortlessly from work to travel to downtime, while maintaining a refined, timeless aesthetic. That’s exactly what our new Autograph Performance range delivers. It’s built for how we live today, combining timeless style with clever technical innovation so every piece performs, lasts and looks the part.

 

"Seeing the Williams team wear M&S this season will be a proud moment. We know our customers will instantly recognise the quality and purpose behind this collection and feel that same sense of confidence when they wear it."

Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director at Williams, added: "With 24 races, multiple testing sessions, and hundreds of travelling team members, Travel Kit is a central part of how Atlassian Williams F1 Team shows up around the world.

"We are proud to work with M&S to create a kit that helps our team to look and feel their very best so that they can deliver real performance on and off the track."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive: How the FIA will use AI to police one of F1's most controversial subjects in 2026
Next article Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025
More from
Williams

Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Latest news

We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more