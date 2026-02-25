Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand
Williams has signed a multi-year partnership with M&S ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, with the retailer providing travel and formalwear for team members
Williams Racing has announced another new partnership ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The Grove outfit has signed a multi-year partnership with M&S, which will dress the team for travel to and from races.
In addition to supplying the team with a "modern travel wardrobe", those in leadership roles, engineers and drivers will receive formal travel options.
For fans, Williams and M&S will celebrate the partnership with various activations and behind-the-scenes content throughout the season, including at the team's home race at Silverstone.
"Partnering with Atlassian Williams F1 Team brings together two British brands who share a deep commitment to quality, innovation and progress," Mitch Hughes, M&S menswear director, said. "Our customer has incredibly high expectations of the clothes they choose - and rightly so. They want pieces that feel exceptional, perform brilliantly, and elevate the everyday. That’s the standard we design to, and it’s the same relentless precision you see in Formula 1.
"Modern clothing has to look sharp, feel great, and keep up with real life - moving effortlessly from work to travel to downtime, while maintaining a refined, timeless aesthetic. That’s exactly what our new Autograph Performance range delivers. It’s built for how we live today, combining timeless style with clever technical innovation so every piece performs, lasts and looks the part.
"Seeing the Williams team wear M&S this season will be a proud moment. We know our customers will instantly recognise the quality and purpose behind this collection and feel that same sense of confidence when they wear it."
Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director at Williams, added: "With 24 races, multiple testing sessions, and hundreds of travelling team members, Travel Kit is a central part of how Atlassian Williams F1 Team shows up around the world.
"We are proud to work with M&S to create a kit that helps our team to look and feel their very best so that they can deliver real performance on and off the track."
