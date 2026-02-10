Williams F1 announces new partnership with long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor
Williams has announced a new partnership with Estrella Galicia 0,0 for 2026 and beyond
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Williams Racing has announced a new partnership with Estrella Galicia 0,0 as its official beer partner for the 2026 Formula 1 season and beyond.
The new partnership will see the Estrella Galicia 0,0 branding on the halo and rear wing endplate of the FW48, as well as on Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's helmets and race suits. The non-alcoholic beer will also be served in the Grove outfit's hospitality suites at the European races.
Estrella Galicia has long been associated with Sainz, having supported the Spanish driver since his time in GP3.
"With an all-new car, new regulations, and a new race in Madrid, there’ll be plenty for Atlassian Williams F1 Team to celebrate with Estrella Galicia 0,0 this season," Williams team principal James Vowles said.
"It is great to have them join Williams and cheer us on in this exciting moment for both the team and the sport."
Ignacio Rivera, executive president of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, added: "The partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team represents a natural step in our journey within motorsport.
Williams FW48
Photo by: Williams
"It goes far beyond a partnership agreement; it is the coming together of two organisations that share the same understanding of competition, rooted in respect for history, a passion for innovation and the ambition to continue growing through authenticity.
"At Estrella Galicia 0,0 we firmly believe in projects supporting talent, enhancing heritage and challenging the status quo to build a better future. We are looking forward to the beginning of the season to build on the success of this partnership."
The FW48 will be seen on track in Bahrain this week for pre-season testing from 11-13 February, and again on 18-20 February.
The 2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March.
Share Or Save This Story
Williams finally hits the track with 2026 F1 car in Silverstone shakedown
Williams: Burning fuel may be key to having enough battery power to finish F1 lap
Progress but no title battle - Williams on its F1 2026 ambitions
Latest news
How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design
How to watch the 2026 Daytona 500, full NASCAR Speedweek schedule
Mercedes announces 2026 F1 Academy driver to replace Doriane Pin
Ralf Schumacher announces engagement to partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments