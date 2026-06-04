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Williams F1 boss admits Canadian GP strategy was "not right or perfect"

James Vowles admitted Williams’ Canadian GP strategy was flawed, but praised Carlos Sainz’s recovery to ninth

Lydia Mee
Edited:
The McLaren team on the pit wall

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has admitted that the squad's strategy choices during the Canadian Grand Prix were "not right or perfect", while praising Carlos Sainz's strong recovery drive and backing Alex Albon to have scored points if not for a collision with Oscar Piastri

The Grove outfit opted to start the race in Montreal on intermediate tyres. But as it became clear that the anticipated rain was not coming, the team had to react quickly and switch both drivers onto slick tyres early in the race.

Vowles reflected on the Canadian Grand Prix during an episode of The Vowles Verdict on the team's official YouTube channel. 

"The race again, strong pace. Alex was performing very well until he was unfortunately taken out by Piastri, who just came from too far back, and the damage was, again, extensive," Vowles explained.

"Now his car pace was good, and that's obviously one of the most important aspects. That means we developed the car. That means he also made progress despite the difficult weekend. 

"In the case of Carlos, it was very difficult conditions when we were sat on the real grid, and the rain came down. Both drivers did laps to the grid. In the case of both, we switched to the slick tyres early on, and Carlos just felt it was very difficult to get the temperature into it. And as that rain fell, it might have been an opportunity, being P15 on the grid, to maximise and just get up ahead. It might even be possible in those really damp conditions to find 10 seconds pretty quickly on just that opening lap.

Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Now, the reality behind it was that the conditions started to dry quicker than anticipated. The radar wasn't entirely accurate, and it was hard to know where more rain was coming in. But at the point where the rain stopped, that was the point where we knew it was going to transition quickly.

"You've got two choices. Do you come straight away in under one of those formation laps, or do you stay out and try and maximise at least some of the benefit that you've had as a result of it? The decisions we made weren't right or perfect at all.

"What I am pleased about, though, is despite all of that, when we stopped Carlos, he did an absolutely brilliant job fighting back up through the order, taking that opportunity later on with a VSC to take the medium tyres to the end of the race and scoring valuable points for the team."

While Albon retired after the collision with Piastri, Sainz collected two points with a ninth-place finish.

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
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