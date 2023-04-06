Subscribe
Motorsport Business
Topic

Motorsport Business

Main
Previous / How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 Next / Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston Martin F1 form
Formula 1 News

Williams F1 team hires new commercial boss

Williams has appointed Paul Asencio as its new chief revenue officer for its Formula 1 team.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Williams F1 team hires new commercial boss

Asencio will head up the team's commercial and marketing operations from New York, starting on 10 April, as the squad looks to grow its financial activities following the takeover by Dorilton Capital in August 2020.

The American's CV includes five years as UFC's senior vice president for global partnerships, where he was responsible for all commercial revenue, as well as almost two years in a similar role at Fanatics.

Asencio rose to prominence at Major League Baseball outfit New York Mets, in a stint spanning 18 years where he ended as senior vice president for corporate partnerships, sales and services.

"As we continue the transformation of Williams Racing, we are delighted to welcome Paul to reinforce our marketing and commercial team," Williams chairman Matthew Savage said in a team statement.

"He has a fantastic track record in global sports including UFC and MLB and we look forward to having him contribute to our journey."

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Williams Racing. Formula 1 is on a massive growth trajectory and I'm happy to be a part of it," Asencio added.

The appointment comes as the latest new recruit at Williams following Frederic Brousseau being made its new COO and James Vowles joining from Mercedes as its F1 team principal earlier this year.

Read Also:
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing FW45

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing FW45

Photo by: Williams

The shake-up follows the departure of Jost Capito as team boss last December, which was preceded by the exits of Francois-Xavier Demaison as technical director and aerodynamics boss David Wheater.

While the team is still without a permanent new technical chief, design director Dave Worner has stepped into the lead role on an interim basis.

Speaking last month, Vowles confirmed Williams is continuing its search to attract new technical talent and current team members are filling in until a new technical director and head of aerodynamics have been hired.

 

"Going forward, there's a technical leadership where at the moment, I have lots of people standing in and doing a great job, but we need to supplement them with good experience from industry," Vowles said.

After the Australian GP last weekend, Williams slipped back to the bottom of the F1 world constructors' championship but is level on points with AlphaTauri.

shares
comments

Related video

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston Martin F1 form
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation

Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation

Folger to fill in for injured Pol Espargaro at Tech3 MotoGP squad

Folger to fill in for injured Pol Espargaro at Tech3 MotoGP squad

MotoGP

Folger to fill in for injured Pol Espargaro at Tech3 MotoGP squad Folger to fill in for injured Pol Espargaro at Tech3 MotoGP squad

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.