Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

shares
comments
Williams family steps aside from F1 team
By:

The Williams family is to sever its connections with the Formula 1 team that bears its name after this week's Italian GP.

The news comes shortly after the sale of the team to Dorilton Capital was announced, along with confirmation that the team has signed the new Concorde Agreement.

Claire Williams is to step down as deputy team principal of the outfit founded by her father Sir Frank in 1977.

It brings an end to a 43-year history in the sport for Frank Williams, whose team has won 114 grands prix and seven drivers' championships.

The team has made no announcement about who will succeed her as the day-to-day boss of the Grove outfit.

"With the future of the team now secured, this feels like the appropriate time for us to step away from the sport." she said.

"We have been in this sport for more than four decades. We are incredibly proud of our track record and the legacy we leave behind. We have always been in it for the love of it, for the pure pleasure of going motor racing, so this is not a decision that we have taken lightly but after much reflection and as a family.

"This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family-run team, but it is the beginning of a new era for Williams Racing and we wish them much success in the future.

"On behalf of Frank and the Williams family, I would like to say how incredibly grateful and humbled we are for the support we have enjoyed over the years, from our friends in the paddock to the many fans around the world."

Read Also:

Williams joined the team founded by her father Frank in 2002, initially in a communications role.

She joined the board as commercial and marketing director in 2012, before taking up her current job – which entailed day-to-day responsibility for running the team - in 2013.

Speaking about her personal involvement, she insisted that the decision to leave was hers, and was prompted in part by a desire to spend more time with her family.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am stepping away from my role with the team," said Williams. "I had hoped to continue my tenure long into the future and to preserve the Williams family's legacy into the next generation.

"However, our need to find inward investment earlier this year due to a number of factors, many of which were outside of our control, resulted in the sale of the team to Dorilton Capital.

"My family has always put our racing team and our people first and this was absolutely the right decision. I know in them we have found the right people to take Williams back to the front of the grid while also preserving the Williams legacy."

"I have taken the decision to step away from the team in order to allow Dorilton a fresh start as the new owners.

"It has not been an easy decision but it's one I believe to be right for all involved. I have been enormously privileged to have grown up in this team and in the wonderful world that is F1.

"I have loved every minute and will be forever grateful for the opportunities it has given me. But it's also an incredibly challenging sport and I now want to see what else the world holds for me. Most importantly, I want to spend time with my family.

"I would like to thank Dorilton for their support and for understanding my decision. I would also like to thank our fans who have stuck by us through thick and thin.

"Our people at Williams have always been family, they have kept me motivated during the difficult times and it is them who I will miss the most. It is my genuine hope that the process we've gone through brings them the success they deserve.

"And finally, I would like to thank my dad for everything he has given to the team, the sport and our family."

Dorilton boss Matthew Savage paid tribute to the Williams family.

"We fully respect the very tough decision of Claire and the Williams family to step away from the team and the business after securing new resources for its future," he said.

"Claire's achievement in sustaining Williams Racing's heritage, relevance and commitment to innovation in a difficult environment since taking charge in 2013 has been nothing short of monumental.

"She has also been hugely instrumental in shaping a more level technical and financial playing field for F1, which will help to ensure the team's return to the front of the grid in seasons to come.

"We are proud to carry the Williams name into the next exciting phase for the sport and we thank Sir Frank, Claire and the Williams family for the opportunity to be part of this great British brand."

Related video

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

Previous article

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

Next article

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

43m
2
Formula 1

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

2h
3
MotoGP

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

4
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

5
Super Formula

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"

Latest news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari
Formula 1

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

Latest videos

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.