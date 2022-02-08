Williams final F1 team to reveal 2022 launch date

The Grove-based outfit is coming off the back of a more encouraging 2021 campaign, where it moved off the bottom of the constructors’ championship and finished eighth thanks to points-scoring finishes from both George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

As it continues to undergo a rebuilding under new owners Dorilton Capital, it hopes to make further progress with the new rules era offering a reset that should help F1’s smaller squads.

The team announced on Tuesday that it will hold an online reveal on the 15th February, which is the week before pre-season testing gets underway at Barcelona in Spain.

While Latifi is staying on for another season, Williams has welcomed former Red Bull driver Alex Albon as replacement for Russell – who has moved to Mercedes.

Albon spent the 2021 season as reserve at Red Bull, as the Milton Keynes-based team helped ease his return to a race seat.

Alex Albon, Williams Photo by: Williams

Speaking last year, team principal Jost Capito said that he expected the driver line-up to be a strong one that could push the squad forwards.

"Alex and Nicky raced together as team-mates in 2018. So they know each other, they respect each other highly," he said.

"George and Alex are personal friends. I think Alex is the perfect fit for the team at the situation where the team is now.

"For Alex I think it's a great second chance. And I'm sure he fits well in our environment. And we will have a lot of fun with him, and him he with us as well. And I'm sure he will perform very well."

Williams is continuing with Mercedes engines, having been a partner of the German manufacturer since the start of F1’s turbo hybrid era in 2014.