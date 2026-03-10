Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that as many as five proposals are being discussed to improve the new generation of Formula 1 cars, which he described as “energy-starved”.

F1’s radical 2026 regulation overhaul has already come under fire from both drivers and the fans alike, with the new hybrid power units being at the centre of the debate.

The increased reliance on electrical energy has come with compromises, leaving drivers without enough battery to complete a lap at full power. This issue was particularly evident at the Albert Park Circuit during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where a lack of heavy braking zones meant cars were often seen losing speed despite drivers remaining on throttle.

Over the Melbourne weekend, several drivers called for changes to improve the way the cars behave, although it remained unclear what could be done in the middle of the season. For instance, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen felt it may already be too late to make adjustments given the resources spent developing the 2026 regulations.

Vowles, however, has now revealed that multiple measures are being evaluated to improve the show, and is confident F1’s stakeholders will work together to find the right solution.

“If you go stand by the side of the road, which is what I did in Bahrain, they're still Formula 1 cars and we're still Formula 1 racing. Those are the facts behind it,” Vowles explained.

James Vowles, Williams Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“Can we improve on it? Yes. Before we went into Bahrain, what we all said was, ‘Are we in the right place? No. Do we know exactly what's changed to make it better? No. Let's go through these two races, including a sprint race, and then actively change these rules to be in a solid place afterwards.’

“I'm not sure yet, but are we in a perfect spot? No. I think we are a little bit energy-starved, and we have to remember this is probably the top three in terms of worst tracks for it.

“But, irrespective, is this what we want to show as a sport? No. We want it to be in a slightly better place.

“So, there's about four or five different proposals on the table. We're going to go through the next few races, just see really what works and what doesn't work. But watch this space. I'm sure as a sport we'll come together and change the right way.”

One of the ideas floated during the Australian GP was increasing super clipping from 250kW to 350kW. This would mean that some of the energy produced when the car is at full throttle is channelled into the battery, instead of the rear wheels. While this would compromise the top speed, it would reduce the need for drivers to lift and coast before braking zones.

Alexander Albon, Williams Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Vowles remains convinced F1 can make a tangible impact with any changes introduced in the near future, but stressed it is important to first see how the cars perform at the next two flyaway rounds in Shanghai and Suzuka.

“There are things we can do with the ICE as well. It's just how extreme we want to be going in these measures,” said the Briton.

“I think the worst thing we can do is change it and make it worse. So there has to be an amount of making sure that we are positively affecting the sport, and there are ways of doing that within it.

“Is it enough? As I said, you're on one of the three worst tracks here for energy. It might be as bad in Shanghai. That's where I want to see it and see what it ends up with. It won't be as bad at Suzuka, for example. So, we're just going to make sure that what we're delivering still ends up being a sport and one that's enjoyable to watch.

“Have we made it too complicated? Yes. Fundamentally, let's be frank about it. But do we have a good Formula 1 product? I still think we do.”

Vowles added that any potential changes would only come after this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

