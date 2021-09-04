Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident Next / Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Formula 1 News

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up

By:

Jost Capito says there is "no time pressure" for Williams to decide on its Formula 1 line-up for 2022 amid continued links for Alexander Albon and Nyck de Vries.

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up

Williams looks set for a driver change next year as George Russell prepares for a switch to Mercedes, which is widely expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It would open up a free seat next to Nicholas Latifi, who despite being unconfirmed for next year is understood to be likely to continue at Williams for a third season.

Red Bull is working to secure reserve driver Albon a seat for 2022, with team boss Christian Horner revealing on Friday there was interest in him from both Williams and Alfa Romeo.

But Horner feared that Williams' power unit supplier, Mercedes, might block any move for Albon to join the team.

Williams F1 CEO Capito said that despite all of the chatter around the team's 2022 line-up, he felt zero pressure to get things resolved.

"As I always mentioned, we've got time, we have no time pressure at all in sorting out our drivers," Capito said.

"So I think some others have higher pressure to sort out drivers than we have.

"There has not been an announcement with George. So we will see what our options will be in the future. We have some options, and we are sorting them out."

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Capito said that it was "not just Alex" who was proving to be an attractive driver option to Williams for next year, saying there were "a couple of drivers" who could make a significant contribution to the team.

"You have different views you can have for next year, it's nothing right or wrong," Capito said.

"Yeah, you can have a driver who has Formula 1 experience, that is never negative. It's always a positive.

"But you can also for next year as the cars are new and everybody has to learn to drive these new cars, you can also bring a newcomer in and the rookie in, because then the gap is the smallest, as everybody has to get his head around driving a different car.

"It's like driving in a different category a bit. So it's also an ideal point to bring somebody new into Formula 1 with the lowest risk.

"So this is why we don't weigh these options too much."

Formula E champion de Vries has limited testing experience in F1 machinery, but has been hailed by Russell as a "fantastic" driver who would deserve an F1 seat for next year.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that while he would not block an F1 move for de Vries, he would want to ensure the Dutchman remains part of the Mercedes family, having raced for its Formula E team since 2019.

Read Also:

Capito added that Williams' options were not only limited to Albon and de Vries, though, saying there were other possible candidates.

"There are others with Formula 1 experience and there are others who are, I think, young drivers who really push hard to get into Formula 1," Capito said.

"It's not just those two. There are much wider options."

shares
comments
Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident

Previous article

Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident

Next article

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5 h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

19 h
4
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice

33 min
5
MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Latest news
Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice

33m
Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Formula 1

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

55m
Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up
Formula 1

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up

1 h
Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident
Formula 1

Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident

1 h
Live: Follow Dutch GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Dutch GP qualifying as it happens

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID 04:41
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID

Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
22 h

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Stewart: 06:30
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Stewart: "Verstappen would have died in my time"

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP 01:57
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages Dutch GP
Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Williams More from
Williams
George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

Russell: “Doesn’t matter” how maiden F1 podium arrived Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: “Doesn’t matter” how maiden F1 podium arrived

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

Trending Today

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Belgium WRC: Neuville closes on win, puncture halts Ogier
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville closes on win, puncture halts Ogier

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
15 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
22 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Latest news

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: No time pressure to decide F1 2022 line-up

Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.