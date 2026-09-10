Williams pays tribute to 1981 title-winning car with special Spanish Grand Prix livery

Williams will be sporting a one-off 1981-inspired livery on its FW48 at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

The special white, green and navy blue colourway pays homage to the FW07C, the car that claimed the constructors' championship in 1981. Interestingly, that year also marks the last time Formula 1 visited the Spanish capital, when Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann competed at the nearby Circuito de Jarama.

F1 returns to Madrid for the 2026 season at the newly constructed Madring, a 22-turn layout that is a blend of permanent circuit sections and public roads.

The Grove outfit revealed the new livery during a fan event at Madrid's Plaza de Callao on Tuesday evening.

"Our mission to get back to the front of the grid is drawn from, inspired by and informed by everything we’ve done before," team principal James Vowles explained.

"I am incredibly proud to celebrate that through [title sponsor] Atlassian’s special livery, connecting the team we were at Jarama with the team we are becoming today through focused collaboration, improved technological innovation, and real creativity.

"The car looks fantastic, and I cannot wait to see it lapping around Madrid."

Carlos Sainz, who is preparing for his home grand prix, is an ambassador for the Madring circuit. "It's a big race for me this week - my first true home race in Madrid, and it's been even more special seeing this circuit come together over the past few months," the Spaniard said.

"It's an honour to be bringing F1 back to Madrid where I drove a kart for the first time, and to race in front of the incredible home crowd."

Both Sainz and his team-mate Alex Albon will be wearing new race suits to match the one-off livery.

The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 13 September.