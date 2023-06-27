Subscribe
Previous / The NFL and Hollywood lessons that Alpine’s US investors bring to F1 Next / How Newey's influence is felt in more than car design at Red Bull
Formula 1 / British GP News

Williams promises “striking” F1 livery for British GP 800-race celebration

Williams will celebrate its 800th Formula 1 race an event early at the British Grand Prix with a “striking” livery on its FW45 car. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

The Grove-based outfit had initially planned to hold its celebrations at next month’s Silverstone race, but the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix meant that its 800th GP shifted back to Hungary. 

To not let down its British fans, with home support having played such an important part in its history, Williams has announced plans to commemorate its historic landmark across both the Silverstone and Hungaroring weekends. 

For the British GP, Williams has announced plans for the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant to run with a bespoke livery. 

In a short teaser statement, Williams said: “The striking Silverstone design will pay homage to the team's British heritage and to its founder, the late Sir Frank Williams.” 

For the Hungarian GP weekend, where Williams will hit the 800-race achievement, the cars will run with a special emblem. 

As well as the livery tweaks, Williams is planning a number of other special events to mark its 800th race. 

The team will bring Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning FW14B from 1992 to the British Grand Prix, with Jenson Button set to run some demonstration laps in it on Sunday prior to the main race. 

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Williams is also opening up one of its own bespoke fanzones in London during British Grand Prix week. The space in Regent Street will display Alain Prost’s title-winning car from 1993, as well as host visits from the team’s current drivers and its team principal James Vowles. 

Speaking about the build-up to Williams’ 800th race, Vowles said: “Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing. We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years.  

“Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles to our name, we are the second most successful F1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari.  

“We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we pay tribute to our iconic past and look towards a bright future."

Read Also:
shares
comments

The NFL and Hollywood lessons that Alpine’s US investors bring to F1

How Newey's influence is felt in more than car design at Red Bull
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 to trial own paddock power station to slash carbon emissions

F1 to trial own paddock power station to slash carbon emissions

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 to trial own paddock power station to slash carbon emissions F1 to trial own paddock power station to slash carbon emissions

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

Formula 1

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Williams More from
Williams
The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1

The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1

Formula 1

The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1 The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1

How Williams “threw everything” at Montreal F1 points chance

How Williams “threw everything” at Montreal F1 points chance

Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Williams “threw everything” at Montreal F1 points chance How Williams “threw everything” at Montreal F1 points chance

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Latest news

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push

Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push

Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle

Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle

DTM DTM
Zandvoort

Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe