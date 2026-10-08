Williams Racing is suing a local garage owner for £1million

An unusual legal fight is currently unfolding in London's High Court. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Williams Racing has officially launched extreme legal action against a local garage owner after a priceless piece of the team's Formula 1 heritage disappeared without a single explanation.

The missing FW23 chassis

The legal dispute revolves around an incredibly rare 2001 Williams FW23 chassis. During that specific Formula 1 campaign, Ralf Schumacher secured three victories in the FW23, while his team-mate Juan Pablo Montoya captured his very first career grand prix win driving the same machinery.

The Grove-based squad heavily guards its heritage collection, and internally values this specific iconic chassis at roughly £750,000. Back in 2015, Williams Racing agreed to temporarily loan the vehicle to Autotech Performance Ltd, allowing the Telford-based garage to display the car for commercial and promotional purposes.

Ralf Schumacher, BMW Williams FW23 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

But the professional arrangement completely unraveled when Autotech formally liquidated its assets in the summer of 2021. When Williams Racing attempted to reclaim its prized vehicle, it was nowhere to be found.

The Formula 1 team is now pursuing former Autotech director Peter Thorpe. The team's legal filings allege that Peter Thorpe improperly took control of the chassis by telling liquidation evaluators that he personally owned the vehicle, subsequently removing it from the property before Williams Racing could intervene. Consequently, the team is demanding the immediate physical return of the FW23, or financial compensation exceeding £1million to cover the overall loss and the associated daily rental fees.

A bizarre medical defence

In response to the massive High Court lawsuit, Peter Thorpe and his legal team are aggressively fighting the allegations.

The former director insists he never claimed personal ownership of the FW23, and he maintains that he has absolutely no idea what happened to the vehicle after August 2021. To explain this missing timeline, Peter Thorpe's legal representatives revealed that he suffered a debilitating stroke in October 2018, which reportedly resulted in severe cognitive impairment and persistent memory issues.

Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams FW23 BMW Photo by: Sutton Images

Furthermore, the defence is attempting to completely undermine the team's £750,000 valuation. Peter Thorpe's lawyers argue that the missing FW23 was merely an empty display shell lacking a functional engine, making it far less valuable than a genuine, race-ready grand prix machine.

While a Williams Racing spokesperson declined to comment further on the active litigation, they confirmed the team is trusting the British legal system to resolve the mystery and bring their property home.