Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Marc Marquez believes MotoGP riders will eventually unite, as they do in Formula 1

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Marc Marquez believes MotoGP riders will eventually unite, as they do in Formula 1

Massimo Rivola responds to 850cc MotoGP speed concerns: 'What's done is done'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Massimo Rivola responds to 850cc MotoGP speed concerns: 'What's done is done'

Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Late parity changes overshadow practice

Supercars
Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Late parity changes overshadow practice

Risky or good for the show? MotoGP riders divided on 2027 weekend format change

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Risky or good for the show? MotoGP riders divided on 2027 weekend format change

Williams Racing is suing a local garage owner for £1million

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Williams Racing is suing a local garage owner for £1million

Mercedes is considering a step backwards ahead of the Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Mercedes is considering a step backwards ahead of the Singapore GP

FIA completes investigation into F1 chaos in Malaysia – and reveals next steps

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA completes investigation into F1 chaos in Malaysia – and reveals next steps
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Williams Racing is suing a local garage owner for £1million

A bizarre legal battle erupts after a rare Williams FW23 vanishes from a local garage without a single trace

Rahaan Mazumder
Published:
Untitled design (57)

Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams FW23 BMW

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Outside the Paddock

Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

An unusual legal fight is currently unfolding in London's High Court. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Williams Racing has officially launched extreme legal action against a local garage owner after a priceless piece of the team's Formula 1 heritage disappeared without a single explanation.

The missing FW23 chassis

The legal dispute revolves around an incredibly rare 2001 Williams FW23 chassis. During that specific Formula 1 campaign, Ralf Schumacher secured three victories in the FW23, while his team-mate Juan Pablo Montoya captured his very first career grand prix win driving the same machinery. 

The Grove-based squad heavily guards its heritage collection, and internally values this specific iconic chassis at roughly £750,000. Back in 2015, Williams Racing agreed to temporarily loan the vehicle to Autotech Performance Ltd, allowing the Telford-based garage to display the car for commercial and promotional purposes. 

Ralf Schumacher, BMW Williams FW23

Ralf Schumacher, BMW Williams FW23

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

But the professional arrangement completely unraveled when Autotech formally liquidated its assets in the summer of 2021. When Williams Racing attempted to reclaim its prized vehicle, it was nowhere to be found. 

The Formula 1 team is now pursuing former Autotech director Peter Thorpe. The team's legal filings allege that Peter Thorpe improperly took control of the chassis by telling liquidation evaluators that he personally owned the vehicle, subsequently removing it from the property before Williams Racing could intervene. Consequently, the team is demanding the immediate physical return of the FW23, or financial compensation exceeding £1million to cover the overall loss and the associated daily rental fees.

A bizarre medical defence

In response to the massive High Court lawsuit, Peter Thorpe and his legal team are aggressively fighting the allegations. 

The former director insists he never claimed personal ownership of the FW23, and he maintains that he has absolutely no idea what happened to the vehicle after August 2021. To explain this missing timeline, Peter Thorpe's legal representatives revealed that he suffered a debilitating stroke in October 2018, which reportedly resulted in severe cognitive impairment and persistent memory issues. 

Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams FW23 BMW

Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams FW23 BMW

Photo by: Sutton Images

Furthermore, the defence is attempting to completely undermine the team's £750,000 valuation. Peter Thorpe's lawyers argue that the missing FW23 was merely an empty display shell lacking a functional engine, making it far less valuable than a genuine, race-ready grand prix machine. 

While a Williams Racing spokesperson declined to comment further on the active litigation, they confirmed the team is trusting the British legal system to resolve the mystery and bring their property home.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mercedes is considering a step backwards ahead of the Singapore GP
Next article Mercedes decides which driver will take major F1 downgrade at Singapore GP

Top Comments
More from
Williams

How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Marc Marquez believes MotoGP riders will eventually unite, as they do in Formula 1

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Marc Marquez believes MotoGP riders will eventually unite, as they do in Formula 1

Massimo Rivola responds to 850cc MotoGP speed concerns: 'What's done is done'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Massimo Rivola responds to 850cc MotoGP speed concerns: 'What's done is done'

Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Late parity changes overshadow practice

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Late parity changes overshadow practice

Feature

Discover prime content

No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Ronald Vording
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang