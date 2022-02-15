Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How Alfa's shock F1 test reveals the most 2022 design secrets yet Next / All the F1 launch dates in 2022
Formula 1 / Williams launch News

Williams reveals real 2022 F1 car at Silverstone shakedown

The Williams team's new Formula 1 car, the FW44, has been revealed as it took to the track at Silverstone for its maiden run.

Williams reveals real 2022 F1 car at Silverstone shakedown
Pablo Elizalde
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

The nine-times F1 constructors' champions presented its new livery for the 2022 season on Tuesday, but the new colour scheme was initially displayed on a show car as the team wanted to "perfect" the livery.

Team boss Jost Capito explained that it elected not to show its new colours on its actual 2022 car because: "We worked on the livery and we wanted to have that perfect and that's why we could only do it on the show car – because it took a while to do.

"It's just we wanted to show something proper on the livery."

Following the digital reveal, the new Williams completed a shakedown run at British Grand Prix venue Silverstone in wet conditions, with Nicholas Latifi initially at the wheel.

The real FW44 looks significantly different than the car unveiled during the digital launch, with the front end, the sidepods and the engine cover area similar to that spotted on the 2022 McLaren car, which was unveiled last week.

Williams FW44

Williams FW44

Photo by: Williams

The team finished in eighth position in the 2021 constructors' championship, having scored 23 points with George Russell and Latifi.

Capito admitted it is very hard for Williams to set goals for 2022 considering that all teams are starting from zero thanks to the all-new regulations.

"That's very difficult to say, isn't it? I think compared to the top teams, we still were lacking that we didn't have investment over the last years," Capito said.

"And now we are from last year, we were limited by investments by the cost cap as well.

"But you know, everybody started from scratch with a new car and it's very difficult to say where everybody starts out of the box.

"So for us progress will be how we can improve compared to competition during the season wherever we start the season."

Latifi will have a new teammate in ex-Red Bull driver Alex Albon this year, after Russell moved to Mercedes to partner seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

How Alfa’s shock F1 test reveals the most 2022 design secrets yet
How Alfa’s shock F1 test reveals the most 2022 design secrets yet
All the F1 launch dates in 2022

All the F1 launch dates in 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
