Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Can Ducati mount a serious victory challenge at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Can Ducati mount a serious victory challenge at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

Joe Gibbs Racing motions to issue sanctions against Spire, Chris Gabehart

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Joe Gibbs Racing motions to issue sanctions against Spire, Chris Gabehart

Williams shares behind-the-scenes look at Alex Albon’s life away from F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams shares behind-the-scenes look at Alex Albon’s life away from F1

Paul Miller Racing goes “full push” for elusive IMSA GTD Pro title

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Paul Miller Racing goes “full push” for elusive IMSA GTD Pro title

Jorge Martin “scared” about going into surgery: “I don’t have good memories”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Jorge Martin “scared” about going into surgery: “I don’t have good memories”

MotoGP plans to introduce two qualifying sessions each weekend, following F1 model

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP plans to introduce two qualifying sessions each weekend, following F1 model

Why KTM's Red Bull Ring advantage is looking particularly potent in 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Why KTM's Red Bull Ring advantage is looking particularly potent in 2026

Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game

Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Williams shares behind-the-scenes look at Alex Albon’s life away from F1

Alex Albon has offered fans a glimpse into his off-track life in Monaco,

Lydia Mee
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The Williams Formula 1 team has released a behind-the-scenes look at the off-track life of Alex Albon.

Filmed on a Tuesday following a race weekend alongside his fiancée, professional golfer Lily Muni He, Albon offered a look at the reality of living in Monaco and what he gets up to on a day off.

With the majority of drivers living in the principality, Albon shared that it is difficult to "escape" his fellow competitors. 

"We'll grab breakfast this morning and we're going to play some padel today. I will not be surprised at all if you will see some F1 drivers there," Albon told the camera as he and Muni sat at a cafe for coffee. "It's late. It's 10:45. Most F1 drivers have only just woken up, so they might still be in bed, but we'll see.

"You'll laugh at this. Yesterday, we were driving to breakfast at a different place. It's a new place that's opened up in Monaco. As we're driving to the place, we're right behind Carlos [Sainz]. We end up going to the same place.

"So we're grabbing breakfast with Carlos. Lando [Norris] came separately, and Gabi Bortoleto also came, and then George [Russell] was there earlier in the morning. So, five drivers, we do not escape each other.

 

"Now we're at one end of Monaco. The other side is 3-3.5km. Literally, end to end is 3.5km. So I would say half of us go to the same gym, and where we are now there's probably about five drivers within a minute's walk from us. 

"So it gets cosy in here. With Carlos yesterday, we were talking about house renovations, furniture shopping, dogs."

After breakfast, Albon joined Formula E drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans to play padel.

"I do bicycle a little bit, not crazy. I'm not good on a bicycle," Albon added about his training. "That's for Carlos. Carlos is the bicycle man. I'm running a lot more. Lily also runs with me, and then we just go together. But it's been so hot in Monaco recently.

"It's good for our training because we have Malaysia soon and we have Singapore soon. So, it's been nice to get used to that."

Albon is currently enduring a difficult season at Williams. The Grove outfit arrived with an overweight car at pre-season testing and missed the private test in Barcelona altogether. He currently sits 17th in the drivers' standings with five points.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

Guenther Steiner fires back at Mohammed Ben Sulayem over Fernando Alonso remarks

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Guenther Steiner fires back at Mohammed Ben Sulayem over Fernando Alonso remarks

Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles
More from
Alex Albon

Bernie Collins issues stark Williams warning after Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz Dutch GP crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Bernie Collins issues stark Williams warning after Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz Dutch GP crash

James Vowles addresses Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz collision at Dutch GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
James Vowles addresses Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz collision at Dutch GP

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday
More from
Williams

James Vowles backs Madrid to become 'one to watch' despite calls for changes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
James Vowles backs Madrid to become 'one to watch' despite calls for changes

Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade

Why Williams problems are worse than previously known

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Williams problems are worse than previously known

Latest news

Can Ducati mount a serious victory challenge at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Can Ducati mount a serious victory challenge at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

Joe Gibbs Racing motions to issue sanctions against Spire, Chris Gabehart

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Joe Gibbs Racing motions to issue sanctions against Spire, Chris Gabehart

Williams shares behind-the-scenes look at Alex Albon’s life away from F1

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams shares behind-the-scenes look at Alex Albon’s life away from F1

Paul Miller Racing goes “full push” for elusive IMSA GTD Pro title

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis
Paul Miller Racing goes “full push” for elusive IMSA GTD Pro title

Feature

Discover prime content

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
View more