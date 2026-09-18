Williams shares behind-the-scenes look at Alex Albon’s life away from F1

The Williams Formula 1 team has released a behind-the-scenes look at the off-track life of Alex Albon.

Filmed on a Tuesday following a race weekend alongside his fiancée, professional golfer Lily Muni He, Albon offered a look at the reality of living in Monaco and what he gets up to on a day off.

With the majority of drivers living in the principality, Albon shared that it is difficult to "escape" his fellow competitors.

"We'll grab breakfast this morning and we're going to play some padel today. I will not be surprised at all if you will see some F1 drivers there," Albon told the camera as he and Muni sat at a cafe for coffee. "It's late. It's 10:45. Most F1 drivers have only just woken up, so they might still be in bed, but we'll see.

"You'll laugh at this. Yesterday, we were driving to breakfast at a different place. It's a new place that's opened up in Monaco. As we're driving to the place, we're right behind Carlos [Sainz]. We end up going to the same place.

"So we're grabbing breakfast with Carlos. Lando [Norris] came separately, and Gabi Bortoleto also came, and then George [Russell] was there earlier in the morning. So, five drivers, we do not escape each other.

"Now we're at one end of Monaco. The other side is 3-3.5km. Literally, end to end is 3.5km. So I would say half of us go to the same gym, and where we are now there's probably about five drivers within a minute's walk from us.

"So it gets cosy in here. With Carlos yesterday, we were talking about house renovations, furniture shopping, dogs."

After breakfast, Albon joined Formula E drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans to play padel.

"I do bicycle a little bit, not crazy. I'm not good on a bicycle," Albon added about his training. "That's for Carlos. Carlos is the bicycle man. I'm running a lot more. Lily also runs with me, and then we just go together. But it's been so hot in Monaco recently.

"It's good for our training because we have Malaysia soon and we have Singapore soon. So, it's been nice to get used to that."

Albon is currently enduring a difficult season at Williams. The Grove outfit arrived with an overweight car at pre-season testing and missed the private test in Barcelona altogether. He currently sits 17th in the drivers' standings with five points.