Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

shares
comments
Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
By:

Williams has announced that its Formula 1 team has been sold to American private investment firm Dorilton Capital, but will retain its identity and name.

Williams said back in May that it was considering a partial or full sale of its F1 team in a bid to ease financial pressures, and that it was undergoing a strategic review of the best action to safeguard its future.

The team had suffered a downturn in revenue in recent years after slumping to the bottom of the F1 constructors’ championship in each of the past two seasons.

In a statement issued on Friday, Williams confirmed it had been bought out by Dorilton Capital in a move that brings “a successful conclusion to the Strategic Review which was launched in late May.”

Dorilton Capital is a New York-based private investment firm that has involvement in sectors such as healthcare, engineering and manufacturing.

The sale of Williams Racing to Dorilton Capital received “unanimous support” from the company’s board, including team founder Sir Frank Williams, and “secures the long-term success of the Williams Formula 1 team”.

The announcement confirmed there are no plans to change the name of the team or the chassis, with the new owner recognising “the importance of respecting and retaining Williams’ heritage”.

There are also no plans to relocate the team from its existing base at Grove in Oxfordshire.

Read Also:

“The Strategic Review was a useful process to go through and proved that both Formula One and Williams have credibility and value,” said Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams.

“We have now reached a conclusion and we are delighted that Dorilton are the new owners of the team. When we started this process, we wanted to find a partner who shared the same passion and values, who recognised the team’s potential and who could unlock its power.

“In Dorilton we know we have found exactly that. People who understand the sport and what it takes to be successful. People who respect the team’s legacy and will do everything to ensure it succeeds in the future.

“This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family owned team, but we know it is in good hands. The sale ensures the team’s survival but most importantly will provide a path to success.

“We are enormously grateful to Dorilton for the faith they have shown in our team and we look forward to working with them now.

“I would also like to thank the Williams Board and our advisers who have worked tirelessly over the past months to make this happen and our employees who have remained steadfastly loyal.”

Matthew Savage, Chairman of Dorilton Capital, commented: “We are delighted to have invested in Williams and we are extremely excited by the prospects for the business.

“We believe we are the ideal partner for the company due to our flexible and patient investment style, which will allow the team to focus on its objective of returning to the front of the grid.

“We look forward to working with the Williams team in carrying out a detailed review of the business to determine in which areas new investment should be directed.

“We also recognise the world class facilities at Grove and confirm that there are no plans to relocate.”

The news comes as a boost to Williams’ future prospects after recent financial uncertainty stemming from its on-track struggles, with the COVID-19 pandemic also set to have a large commercial impact.

While the team remains at the bottom of the F1 constructors’ championship, it has enjoyed an upturn in performance so far this season.

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have regularly fought with lower-midfield rivals Haas and Alfa Romeo, marking a significant step forward from the team’s 2019 form.

Related video

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban

Previous article

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

Yamaha withdraws request to unseal MotoGP engines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha withdraws request to unseal MotoGP engines

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / Breaking news

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

Latest news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

1h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha withdraws request to unseal MotoGP engines

1h
3
MotoGP

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags

4
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws faces COVID-19 outbreak following Knoxville

5
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

3h

Latest news

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to a private investment firm

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban
Formula 1

Seidl: Mercedes will remain benchmark after engine mode ban

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive
Formula 1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP

Latest videos

How Will Banning 07:35
Formula 1

How Will Banning "Party" Qualifying Mode Affect F1?

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.