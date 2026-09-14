Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade
Juan Pablo Montoya expects Williams to make a "huge step" forward at the Azerbaijan GP when it introduces its major B-spec upgrade package
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya expects Williams to take a "huge step" forward at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the Grove outfit prepares to introduce a much-needed upgrade package.
Williams endured another difficult weekend at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit. Carlos Sainz's home race ended in retirement and his team-mate Alex Albon finished 15th.
The result adds to a tough 2026 campaign for Williams, which currently sits ninth in the constructors' championship with 11 points, only ahead of Aston Martin and Cadillac.
"I want to see what Williams brings," Montoya said of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on F1 TV's post-race broadcast. "I want to see how much of a step Williams really brings. They even told Carlos today, 'Sorry for all this pain. Next year, we want to make you proud.'
"Their first big step in the right direction is the next race. So, we'll see how much of a step in the right direction it is. I think it's going to be a huge step, and they deserve it. It's been a rough year for them."
Team principal James Vowles previously described the upgrade package as a "B-spec" car for Baku.
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
"The best way to describe it to you is it's a B-spec car," he said in July. "It's a new chassis, and other bits that go with it at the same time. That will be a large upgrade, that's true."
He added that the team's focus is not just on the performance that the upgrades will hopefully bring but also on using the package as a test for its systems and processes.
"In terms of our direction of travel, we have to – as a business – prove to ourselves that we can do the engineering to the right level of quality, and build a car to the right level of quality in-season – effectively the equivalency of flying the plane and rebuilding it at the same time.
"We have to prove to ourselves that we have changed from where we were three years ago, and have that capability. And we're on target to do it at the moment."
Share Or Save This Story
Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive
George Russell 'overanalysing everything' as Kimi Antonelli extends F1 lead, says former driver
Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza
Carlos Sainz accuses Fernando Alonso of provoking a penalty "like always"
Williams pays tribute to 1981 title-winning car with special Spanish Grand Prix livery
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday
Latest news
F2 bulks up Baku schedule with extra feature race – is this a clue for F1’s future?
Nico Rosberg stunned by Kimi Antonelli's "unbelievable" maturity in 2026 F1 title fight
Why McLaren won’t blame F1 race control for lost Spanish GP victory
Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap
Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments