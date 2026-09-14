Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya expects Williams to take a "huge step" forward at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the Grove outfit prepares to introduce a much-needed upgrade package.

Williams endured another difficult weekend at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit. Carlos Sainz's home race ended in retirement and his team-mate Alex Albon finished 15th.

The result adds to a tough 2026 campaign for Williams, which currently sits ninth in the constructors' championship with 11 points, only ahead of Aston Martin and Cadillac.

"I want to see what Williams brings," Montoya said of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on F1 TV's post-race broadcast. "I want to see how much of a step Williams really brings. They even told Carlos today, 'Sorry for all this pain. Next year, we want to make you proud.'

"Their first big step in the right direction is the next race. So, we'll see how much of a step in the right direction it is. I think it's going to be a huge step, and they deserve it. It's been a rough year for them."

Team principal James Vowles previously described the upgrade package as a "B-spec" car for Baku.

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The best way to describe it to you is it's a B-spec car," he said in July. "It's a new chassis, and other bits that go with it at the same time. That will be a large upgrade, that's true."

He added that the team's focus is not just on the performance that the upgrades will hopefully bring but also on using the package as a test for its systems and processes.

"In terms of our direction of travel, we have to – as a business – prove to ourselves that we can do the engineering to the right level of quality, and build a car to the right level of quality in-season – effectively the equivalency of flying the plane and rebuilding it at the same time.

"We have to prove to ourselves that we have changed from where we were three years ago, and have that capability. And we're on target to do it at the moment."