Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future Next / Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Formula 1 / British GP News

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP

Williams will have an updated aerodynamics package for its FW44 Formula 1 car for the British Grand Prix, which will be added to Alex Albon's car to assess performance.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP

The team had hoped that the advent of the new-for-2022 regulatory framework would help to continue its recovery, after finishing eighth in the 2021 constructors' championship, but Williams has found it difficult to extricate itself from the back of the field in the nine races so far.

Albon - new to the team this season as a replacement for the Mercedes-bound George Russell - has scored three points in his F1 return after spending 2021 on the sidelines as Red Bull's reserve, but teammate Nicholas Latifi has yet to trouble the scorers this year.

The changes to the FW44 include a revised floor and bodywork, which the team hopes will enact a more concerted effort to challenge for the lower reaches of the points at Silverstone.

"We have an updated aero package for this weekend, which will run on Alex’s car only as we look to check its behaviour and confirm that it is working as intended," said Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson.

"The bodywork and floor form the basis of the upgrade and are intended to efficiently increase the downforce of the car.

"We are looking forward to our home race and to understanding the new parts; they are likely to change the balance and the handling of the car and it may take a little bit of time to harness them so that the drivers can get the most from them.

"With next week’s race in Austria being a sprint event, we will be looking to get as much learning done this weekend as possible."

Read Also:

With a vast collection of fast corners, Silverstone is expected to be one of the biggest showcases of the 2022 generation of F1 cars yet, owing to the increased downforce at high speeds.

In a conversation with Motorsport.com in 2021, Robson also explained that Silverstone is one of the toughest circuits on tyres - and that looking after the front-left in particular is key to managing stint lengths in the race.

"If you put the aero balance up, probably where you'd ideally like it for the high speed corners, you then run into some problems on the exit of those low-speed corners," he said.

"There's also the way you set the car up, how does it interact with the tyres, it is a massively demanding circuit for the tyres now.

"The front left takes a hammering because of those quick right-hand corners, so you've got to be careful about how you get around those corners and use the aero balance and the mechanical balance actually to complement each other so that you don't just wear the front left tyre out."

shares
comments
Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future
Previous article

Steiner expects $200m F1 dilution fund to be adjusted in the future
Next article

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Formula E unveils first 2022-23 calendar draft including India, Brazil
Formula E

Formula E unveils first 2022-23 calendar draft including India, Brazil

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime
Formula 1

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

Williams More from
Williams
Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon is doing
Formula 1

Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon is doing

Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form
Formula 1

Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Latest news

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
15 h
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
20 h
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.