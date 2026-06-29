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Williams unveils special F1 British GP livery for Silverstone home race

Williams has revealed a special Union Jack-inspired livery and team kit for its home race at the British Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Williams F1 Team British GP livery

Williams F1 Team British GP livery

Photo by: Williams

Williams has unveiled a special Union Jack-inspired livery for the upcoming British Grand Prix. 

The Grove outfit will celebrate its home race at Silverstone with the new livery and special edition team kit. Adding to its usual bold, blue look, the new design features red, white and blue accents across the nose cone and chassis side. 

To accompany the new livery and team kit, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will wear race suits with the new design. 

"We are proud to be flying the flag for the British GP this week. From our first win to our 100th, Silverstone has played host to some of Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s most iconic moments – and there is nothing on the F1 calendar quite like the atmosphere of the home crowd here," said team principal James Vowles.

"Whether watching in the grandstands, supporting at the Fan Zone or cheering us on from home, we really feel the energy of the fans and will be carrying it with us all weekend."

 

Fans will also have the opportunity to wear the special designs through a new merchandise line, which features items such as a T-shirt for £74, a polo shirt for £83, a cap for £41, and a jacket for £130.

The special livery has already drawn a lot of interest from fans. While some have praised the subtlety, others wished the team had gone all out for the occasion.

After a difficult start to the 2026 season, Williams currently sits eighth in the constructors' championship with 11 points. Sainz, who joined the team in 2025 after being replaced at Ferrari by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, is 14th in the drivers' standings with six points, and his team-mate Albon is 15th with five points.

The British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone from 3 to 5 July. 

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