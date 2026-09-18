Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains mysterious repost that fueled NASCAR rumor mill

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains mysterious repost that fueled NASCAR rumor mill

Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles

Mercedes reveals the "secret code" tactic behind Kimi Antonelli's Madrid-winning VSC call

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes reveals the "secret code" tactic behind Kimi Antonelli's Madrid-winning VSC call

Kimi Antonelli could get "more and more panicked" in F1 title fight, says Nico Rosberg

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli could get "more and more panicked" in F1 title fight, says Nico Rosberg

Cadillac F1 owners Mark Walter and TWG Global face class-action lawsuit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac F1 owners Mark Walter and TWG Global face class-action lawsuit

Fortescue Zero purchases Team Penske for Formula E's Gen4 era

Formula E
Formula E
Fortescue Zero purchases Team Penske for Formula E's Gen4 era

FIA confirms ACO WEC deal runs through 2027 after reported contract row

WEC
WEC
Fuji
FIA confirms ACO WEC deal runs through 2027 after reported contract row

How Kimi Antonelli's luxury problem is causing Toto Wolff and Mercedes grey hairs

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli's luxury problem is causing Toto Wolff and Mercedes grey hairs
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles

Williams team principal James Vowles says the team's remaining 2026 upgrades will not be enough to consistently fight for points

Lydia Mee
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has admitted that the team's remaining 2026 upgrades will not be enough to consistently fight for points.

The Grove outfit has struggled since the beginning of the 2026 season. It arrived at pre-season testing in Bahrain with an overweight car, and it has only picked up 11 points in 14 rounds.

Speaking on The Fast And The Curious podcast, Vowles explained that the errors made during the car's initial development phase will hinder the squad for the remainder of the season. 

"It's been a tough year, and it will continue to be a tough year to the end," the Briton said. 

"There's just no two ways about it. A lot of the mistakes that we made across the winter period will stay with us all the way until the end of this year. And what we're trying to do is put ourselves back above water by the time we get into next year's car."

Williams will introduce substantial upgrades at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but Vowles was blunt about the immediate impact of the updates on track.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"There'll be small steps this year, but they won't be enough to put us to even the bare minimum of where I'd like to be, which is scoring points for a weekend," he continued.

"That simply is not the reality of where we are today. For next year, though, do I think we'll move forward on the grid? Yes. It's hard to move backwards on the grid. We'll move forward on the grid as a result of it, but it will still be a tough old slog."

Williams currently sits ninth in the constructors' standings, ahead only of Aston Martin and Cadillac. 

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set for 24-26 September at the Baku City Circuit.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mercedes reveals the "secret code" tactic behind Kimi Antonelli's Madrid-winning VSC call

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli could get "more and more panicked" in F1 title fight, says Nico Rosberg

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli could get "more and more panicked" in F1 title fight, says Nico Rosberg

James Vowles backs Madrid to become 'one to watch' despite calls for changes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
James Vowles backs Madrid to become 'one to watch' despite calls for changes

Nico Rosberg proposes major F1 VSC rule change after Lando Norris Spanish GP setback

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Nico Rosberg proposes major F1 VSC rule change after Lando Norris Spanish GP setback
More from
James Vowles

James Vowles reveals Williams' "huge number of projects" to fix 2026 problems

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
James Vowles reveals Williams' "huge number of projects" to fix 2026 problems

James Vowles calls Williams F1 rebuild his "life's journey"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
James Vowles calls Williams F1 rebuild his "life's journey"

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul
More from
Williams

Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams tipped for "huge step" forward at Azerbaijan GP with major upgrade

Carlos Sainz accuses Fernando Alonso of provoking a penalty "like always"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Carlos Sainz accuses Fernando Alonso of provoking a penalty "like always"

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains mysterious repost that fueled NASCAR rumor mill

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains mysterious repost that fueled NASCAR rumor mill

Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Williams upgrades "won't be enough" to fix 2026 F1 struggles, says James Vowles

Mercedes reveals the "secret code" tactic behind Kimi Antonelli's Madrid-winning VSC call

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes reveals the "secret code" tactic behind Kimi Antonelli's Madrid-winning VSC call

Kimi Antonelli could get "more and more panicked" in F1 title fight, says Nico Rosberg

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli could get "more and more panicked" in F1 title fight, says Nico Rosberg

Feature

Discover prime content

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory
View more