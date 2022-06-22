Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations Next / Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Analysis

The F1 wing choice that impacted Sainz top speed in Verstappen battle

Ferrari brought a new specification rear wing to the Canadian Grand Prix, aimed to decreasing drag and increasing top speed – key to its fight with the super-swift Red Bull Formula 1 cars.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The F1 wing choice that impacted Sainz top speed in Verstappen battle

However, the team only had enough spares for one driver to use it, and it was given to Charles Leclerc – not through favouritism but for practical reasons.

With the Maranello squad knowing he was starting from the back anyway, and wet qualifying clearly having a high chance of incident, it was felt that it was more sensible for Leclerc to have it.

That’s because if he had gone off and damaged it in qualifying, then a forced change of spec for the race would only have shuffled him across to start from the pitlane rather than the back row.

The risk of teammate Carlos Sainz dropping from the front to the pitlane was too much of a gamble to take as it would have both Ferraris right at the back of the field.

This new lower downforce/drag configuration will be at both drivers' disposal for the British Grand Prix, and features revisions to both upper elements and the beam wing in an effort to help improve overall efficiency.

It’s also clear that the new wing is less loaded in the central portion and provides a straightline speed boost at the expense of some cornering performance.

The higher downforce option, sported by Sainz, has the opposite effect, which resulted in the Spaniard being able to protect his tyres more easily during each stint but meant he was down on top speed performance relative to his teammate. 

The speed trap figures back this up, with Leclerc topping the charts at 342.7km/h in the speed trap, whilst Sainz was only able to achieve 331.3km/h. Meanwhile, over the finish line Leclerc topped the chart at 300.6km/h, whilst Sainz was down at 294km/h.

The extra speed on offer with the new wing could have played a critical part in the final battle between Sainz and Verstappen for the race win, but it’s hard to know for sure if it would have been enough to change the result of the race.

Ferrari was not the only team splitting set-ups between its drivers, as at Mercedes its drivers had alternative aero settings for qualifying.

Hamilton, with the lower downforce rear wing was able to reach 331.1km/h and 293.0km/h in the speed trap and across the finish line respectively, whereas Russell was bottom of the charts with his high downforce arrangement, settling for 307.6km/h (although this was probably influenced by lack of DRS) and 283.8km/h.

Mercedes W13 rear wing
Mercedes W13 rear

 

Mercedes also tested out changes to the W13 on Friday in its quest to dampen the ill effects of porpoising that’s blighted its season so far. This followed the issuance of a new technical directive by the FIA, which now feels it necessary to step in and save the teams from themselves, as they continue to push for performance over the wellbeing of their drivers.

The technical directive had also opened up the potential for an extra metal stay to be installed on either side of the car (red arrow, below).

This was in addition to the stay that teams have been able to use to support the rear section of the floor and usually attached to the gearbox carrier (lower right inset, highlighted in yellow).

However, the team opted to remove this second stay ahead of the competitive sessions in Canada.

The team claimed the extra stay had not delivered any performance gains, but other teams had become unhappy about a technical directive being used to enact regulation change, rather than just being considered guidance as is normally the case. That prompted talk of a potential protest if the stay remained on the car. 

Mercedes W13 extra floor stay - Canada

Mercedes W13 extra floor stay - Canada

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations
Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations
Next article

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal

Canadian GP: New F1 rear wing designs revealed in Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: New F1 rear wing designs revealed in Montreal

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Latest news

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Madrid expresses interest in hosting future F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Madrid expresses interest in hosting future F1 race

Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
55m
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2022
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.