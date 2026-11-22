Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Winners and losers from F1's chaotically extraordinary Las Vegas GP

Formula 1 delivered a race for the ages in Las Vegas as team-mates clashed and tempers flared

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 10:34 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

A pack of cars covered by seconds, the top three trading first position as part of 35 lead changes, and drivers trying to figure out the best positioning to be ahead at the finish line on the final lap; The Las Vegas Grand Prix felt like the glitzy, battery-assisted street course version of the Indy 500.

It was quite fitting to see how in America's artificial entertainment capital, F1 put on an entertaining, if somewhat artificial, spectacle. It may not have been everyone's cup of tea, but you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone in attendance that didn't feel like they got their hard-earned money's worth.

What did it take to triumph on the Las Vegas Strip? Guts and racecraft, sure. But also brainpower. Figuring out the right energy deployment strategy to stay at the front, and then tweaking that strategy to be ahead crossing the line on the final lap rather than into Turn 1.

Verstappen provided some insight into his thinking on that very subject through his communication with Red Bull. "You guys have to look at the deployment of the final lap because they’ve figured it out. They can stay ahead of me until the line, so we need to see what we need to do for the final lap only."

In the end, his plan worked as he held off Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. But not before mocking George Russell's unsuccessful move on Kimi Antonelli, a day after he clashed with the Mercedes driver in qualifying.

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"He speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly, it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that, you know? Today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening, so I was like, "Fantastic, my day is only getting better."

Max Verstappen took his fourth win in six races as Red Bull looks to build momentum for a 2027 title campaign

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen's comments were a bit unseemly and unnecessary, but it's the latest example that he is perhaps not the right man for Russell to try and play mind games with.

In any case, the incident is unrelated to Russell's inclusion here. That's down to Russell skating off-piste, trying an ambitious lunge on Antonelli on the dirty inside of the track that ended with a tap with the barriers.

Russell had been playing the game well in the early stages and looked like a big threat to win, but just like in qualifying he came up short and finished well behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who was nursing a grid penalty. If the Briton wants to build up a bit of momentum following a bruising campaign, he's running out of laps to do so.

Mercedes' issues - Antonelli dropped out of winning contention late on with driver error - opened the door for McLaren to take a double podium with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri despite a poor qualifying result.

In isolation, McLaren struggled too much with a lack of straightline speed to be competitive over one lap. Racing in the pack, though, with the benefit of boost mode, Norris was in the hunt throughout and Piastri completed a remarkable comeback from the back of the grid to join him on the podium. Remarkably, it was only the Australian's first podium since Miami, so it was a welcome sight.

Oscar Piastri produced an excellent display to carve his way to the front of the field.

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

If Fred Vasseur was unimpressed with his Ferrari drivers locking horns in Mexico, then the Frenchman was exasperated, powerless and downright furious after it happened again just two races later.

Following earlier calls from Lewis Hamilton for Charles Leclerc to stop squeezing him and instead work together, given the importance of slipstreaming on the straight, an avoidable lap 38 clash sent Hamilton into a spin and Leclerc copped a 10-second penalty.

"Charles, I want to see you at the end of the race, before anything else," Vasseur said on the team radio during the cooldown lap.

When asked what that discussion was like, Vasseur tellingly replied: "It was not a discussion. I spoke.

"It's unacceptable. It's a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors, the same speech as after Mexico. I think we had a clear discussion in Sao Paulo. Today it wasn't professional."

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Short of benching Leclerc, which isn't going to happen, it is not entirely clear what's left for Vasseur to do to get his driver, who's only recently re-signed until 2029, in line. But there's just this aggression racing his team-mates wheel-to-wheel that Leclerc is somehow struggling to contain, more so this year now Hamilton is on par with him.

Charles Leclerc's struggles to race Lewis Hamilton cleanly continued in Las Vegas, much to the dismay of team boss Fred Vasseur

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

After being battered by Racing Bulls for the majority of this season, Alpine really needed a strong result. On similar circuits, Alpine's slippery 2026 car had already shocked the world with Pierre Gasly's pole at Monza, and looked set for a strong result in Baku until Franco Colapinto torpedoed his team-mate.

This time both drivers capitalised on the performance of their car, with Gasly even troubling the frontrunners early on before falling behind the multi-car battle for the lead. A little assistance from Ferrari, as described above, did the rest as Alpine outscored Mercedes on the day.

Loser: Racing Bulls

Things unravelled quickly for this season's undisputed midfield leader. Liam Lawson didn't make it to the starting grid as his mechanics faced a race against time to fix a fuel leak, and from the pitlane Lawson was never a factor.

The same can't be said of Arvid Lindblad, who was sitting at the grown-ups' table early on as he picked off Norris and - ever so briefly - Russell to run as high as third, before spinning out of the race under the safety car.

"I’m still struggling to understand exactly what happened," Lindblad said. "I was warming up the tyres when the Safety Car was out and as soon as I got on the throttle, the car just spun. Ultimately, it was my fault and I sincerely apologise to the team."

Williams scored points with its retro jackets, and with Carlos Sainz.

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams hadn't scored a point since Azerbaijan in September, and more than one since Monaco in June. Coming at the end of a calamitous campaign, Carlos Sainz's four points were a nice reward for the Spaniard and the team's hardworking staff.

After the restart, Sainz was able to stay with the lead pack as the Audi's behind him lost touch, and a little bit of external help then saw him move up to eighth ahead of Russell and Leclerc.

Eighth doesn't change the narrative of the team's 2026 disaster, nor does it change the task at hand. Williams has used up a lot of credit this year and must be significantly more competitive in 2027.

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