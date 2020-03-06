Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

WMSC objects to F1 teams' statement on Ferrari settlement case

shares
comments
WMSC objects to F1 teams' statement on Ferrari settlement case
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 6:56 PM

The World Motor Sport Council has made clear its opposition to this week’s statement from seven Formula 1 teams about the FIA’s controversial settlement with Ferrari.

The statement, signed by Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, AlphaTauri, Racing Point and Williams, asked for transparency with regard to the investigation into the Ferrari power unit, and the subsequent settlement.

It also noted that “an international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.”

The FIA responded yesterday by challenging that statement and noting that its own judicial rules meant that it did not have to disclose any details of the settlement. It also admitted that it was “not fully satisfied” with Ferrari’s explanation, but did not feel it had a conclusive case.

At its meeting in Geneva today the WMSC backed President Jean Todt, who oversaw the investigation, and gave the teams a slap on the wrist.

It noted: “The Council expressed unanimous support for the FIA President and the FIA Technical Department in regard to the overall management of the case, and strongly opposed any comments that undermine the reputation and image of the FIA and the Formula One World Championship.”

The latest response will no doubt further ramp up tensions between the governing body and the teams heading into the first race of the season in Melbourne.

