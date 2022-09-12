Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP Next / Ten things we learned at the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has backed the decisions made by FIA officials in race control at the end of the Italian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls

Wolff believes that the fallout from last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy gave them confidence to withstand any outside pressure for the race to finish under green flag conditions.

The safety car emerged late in the race after Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopped on track with an apparent engine failure.

Marshals could not push the car because it was stuck in gear, and it took some time to get a crane from the other side of the track, as it had to wait for a gap in traffic.

Meanwhile, with some leading cars pitting and others not, and cars not allowed to overtake the safety car while the crane was in action, it took several laps for driver Bernd Maylander to get all the cars in line behind him and in the right order.

By then it was too late to resume the race, and it finished with a short sprint from the final corner.

Fans at the track made their reaction clear with boos and whistles. However, while rival team bosses questioned how events unfolded, Wolff was adamant that everything had been done by the book.

"Very clear, there's rules, and they are written down,” said Wolff. “And from my perspective, whether I am Abu Dhabi traumatised or not, these rules have been followed to the dot today. 

"There was a car out on track, there were marshals and a crane out there. That's why they didn't let anybody overtake.

“And then it was not enough time to restart the race once all cars caught up. So if one is not happy with the regulations, and you want to have a big bang show and two laps of racing, and then mayhem, I think I'm absolutely up for it.

“But then we need to change the regulations. So I don't think we should complain about anything that happened because this is the rules."

He added: "I'm really satisfied to see that there is a race director and colleagues that apply the regs against the pressure of the media and the pressure of the fans and everybody to just be in breach of the regulations. 

"So at least Abu Dhabi, in that sense, gave the FIA more robust confidence to apply the regulations."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if race control could have red flagged the race in order to ensure a green flag finish, Wolff dismissed the suggestion.

"Why red flag the race? If someone is in a wall, if the track is blocked, you red flag a race because you can't pass anymore. Something has happened. Why do you red flag a race just because you want to have a show of one lap or two?

“I think change the regs, and discuss with the FIA, 'let's change the regulations, we want to have some really top last lap of racing'. I'm lifting my hand for that. But it's not what's in the regulations today."

Read Also:

 

Wolff insisted that he didn’t want to be seen as a driving force behind any such change, which could be added to the agenda of a previously scheduled sporting regulations meeting in Monza on Monday, involving team sporting directors and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"I don't want to create a headline here that Toto wants to change the regulations because the racing is shit. I think we should all sit down and say is there something we can do better?

“But what happened today is in the regulations book, and that's why it was applied. Would I have wanted to have a last lap with a pile of cars on top of each other in the chicane? Yeah, hell yes. Good TV. But…

"I think we need to say do we want to have a race finishing under green? And then we reverse engineer it from there.

“So you can see five or 10 laps to the end we have a safety car, let's red flag it. And make sure that we are racing at the end. If that's in the regs, good. But there's much more clever people, the sporting directors, that will have some ideas."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP
Previous article

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP
Next article

Ten things we learned at the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen
Formula 1

Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen

Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

Latest news

Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen

Veteran Formula 1 race engineer Mark Slade has joined the Haas Formula 1 team and will run Kevin Magnussen’s car from the Singapore GP onwards.

Williams: De Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake claim on 2023 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: De Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake claim on 2023 F1 seat

Williams Formula 1 chief Jost Capito says Nyck de Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake a claim for a 2023 seat, suggesting the ball is now in the Dutchman's court.

Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win

Lewis Hamilton says he enjoyed his charge from 19th to fifth in the Formula 1 Italian GP, stressing that such drives can be more satisfying than winning from the front.

How Red Bull bucked the Monza F1 trend to win Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull bucked the Monza F1 trend to win Italian GP

Formula 1 teams have always revelled in the aerodynamic challenges posed by Monza, with its high-speed nature warranting a bespoke wing package.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
11 h
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
15 h
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.