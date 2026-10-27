Formula 1 United States GP
Toto Wolff takes blame for George Russell's US GP struggles
Instead of throwing his driver under the bus, the Mercedes boss takes full responsibility for the massive pace deficit on Russell's side of the garage
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 5:58 PM
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Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Max Slovencik / Getty Images
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For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
If you looked at the two sides of the Mercedes garage after Sunday's United States Grand Prix, you would assume they were running completely different machinery. On one side, sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli was celebrating a miraculous, dominant race victory. On the other, George Russell was pulling his hair out after a miserable afternoon severely compromised by a bizarre first-lap time penalty and a complete lack of grip.
When Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stepped in front of the microphones for his post-race media duties, he didn't hold back. He immediately went to bat for his veteran driver, taking a shot at the FIA stewards before brutally falling on his own sword regarding the team's engineering failures.
During a post-race chat with David Coulthard, the conversation immediately shifted to the baffling five-second time penalty Russell received for going off track during the chaotic opening lap.
"One at the garage, celebration on the stage, on the garage, frustration," Coulthard noted, setting the scene. "I think the five-second penalty was, I'm not sure what they were smoking. This was racing on the first lap. So hopefully that gets spoken to the stewards about."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Without missing a beat, Wolff immediately leaned into Coulthard's joke about the Austin, Texas environment.
"It's legal here to smoke, you know," Wolff fired back with a deadpan delivery.
"Yeah, that's maybe what they've been doing," Coulthard laughed before pivoting to the much more serious issue of Russell's baffling lack of pace compared to his rookie team-mate.
Russell: A champion who isn't clicking
While a five-second penalty certainly didn't help Russell's afternoon, both the driver and the team have openly admitted the car's underlying pace was simply rubbish. Coulthard pressed Wolff on how he plans to manage a "quality asset" who is currently getting absolutely blown out of the water by the kid in the sister car.
Instead of putting the pressure on Russell's shoulders, the Mercedes boss made it abundantly clear that the engineering department is failing a championship-calibre driver.
"I mean, on the other side with George, we have a champion. We have someone that has it all, but he's not clicking with the car," Wolff explained. "And we need to find out why that is, because it's not for us satisfying to see someone that walks on water on the other side of the garage, and a guy who, with all his ability, not being able to extract the performance out of the car."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
With trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin already confirming that the team's latest aerodynamic upgrades have made the set-up window insanely narrow, Wolff knows the burden of fixing this mess rests entirely on the pitwall and the factory back in Brackley.
"And this is on us, and we're just together," Wolff concluded, firmly taking the blame for Russell's Texas nightmare.
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