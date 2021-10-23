Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Live: Follow final US GP practice as it happens Next / Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown's tattoo

By:

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed he faced his "greatest fear" in getting a tattoo as part of a challenge laid down by fellow Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff.

The wager came as the result of an Industry Leaders' Challenge begun by the Grand Prix Trust, a charity that helps support anyone who has worked in F1 and who has fallen on hard times.

Wolff nominated Brown to do something he was scared of, and that prompted the idea of a tattoo because the McLaren chief famously hates needles.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Brown visited a local tattoo parlour and was seen being painted with a tattoo that pays homage to Daniel Ricciardo's recent victory for McLaren at Monza.

Although the final design has not been revealed, glimpses of the tattoo concept suggest it features a map of the Italian GP circuit and the date of the race.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the back story to the tattoo, Brown said: "Sometimes you have to face your greatest fears, which I've done.

"It actually came about through the Grand Prix Trust with Sky, where a team boss gets nominated each year to do something that terrifies them.

"Toto nominated me last year, and needles sufficiently terrify me. So in trying to think through what would be kind of fun and genuine, and properly terrifying, I came up with the idea of getting a tattoo.

"Then obviously, given that Daniel himself is a fan of tattoos, and with him winning recently, I thought maybe we can tie the two together and have him come to visit and hold my hand!"

 

The nature of the Grand Prix Trust challenge means that Brown can now nominate another high-profile individual from F1 to do something themselves next year.

But Brown was staying tight-lipped on who he had chosen.

"I know who it is, I've done it," he said. "It's to nominate someone significant, a personality in the sport.

"So far it's been three team bosses in a row, but it's not limited to just that. It could be engineers, it could be drivers, it can be other people with significant personalities if you'd like within the sport.

"It's up to the individual to come up with their own plan, and I think it will be rolled out shortly who I've nominated. I'm not allowed to say. It's embargoed."

Brown's tattoo came on the same day that he handed Ricciardo his winning bet for the Australian getting a McLaren podium this year.

Having elected to steer clear on a tattoo on that one, Brown agreed to give Ricciardo a run in a former Dale Earnhardt Sr. NASCAR, which happened on Saturday morning in Austin.

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
5 h
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
7 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021

