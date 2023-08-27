Subscribe
Previous / F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort Next / GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Wolff: Alpine's F1 engine power deficit claims are overblown

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has sided with Ferrari by suggesting Alpine is overblowing claims that its engine is significantly underpowered and needs special FIA dispensation to catch up.

Matt Kew
By:
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

When the F1 Commission met at last month’s Belgian Grand Prix, the topic of engine equalisation was on the agenda. This followed claims from Alpine that its power unit supplier Renault needed to recover a potential 30bhp deficit relative to rivals Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda.

Presently, F1 has an engine performance freeze. As such, Renault elected to target power with its split-turbo 2022 engine design at the expense of reliability.

The rules allow the manufacturer to modify its set-up in order to improve its durability only. But amid the concern that its engine performance was lacking, Alpine management met with other teams to see if support for performance-balancing measures could be agreed.

However, Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur raised his doubts about the scale of the problem. He said exceptional circumstances could be allowed for manufacturers who were “completely out of range” but he was “not sure that Renault is so far away”.

Wolff has now reinforced this, saying that Mercedes’ own measurements suggest the Renault engine does not fall beyond a 3% performance deficit relative to rivals to permit special dispensation.

Asked whether extra development hours should be afforded to Renault, the Austrian said: “How we designed the regulations was that for 2026, if one of the constructors would fall outside of 3% to the best power unit, we would allow them to have more dyno time and we would act in best faith and find regulations.

“Now, we’re not talking 2026, but we’re mid into those regulations and it’s true it’s frozen. But Fred is absolutely right, we don’t see anything close to 3%.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 A523

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 A523

Photo by: Erik Junius

Wolff added that the rulebook could not be changed “on the fly” and that Renault needed to “sort it out” independently.

He continued: “Number two, we cannot make up regulations on the fly just because someone doesn’t perform. Therefore, if you’re going to change them for the next cycle, then fine, but I think that with 3% we are in a good place and certainly not fiddle with the PU or give them more fuel flow or any of these things.

“Work yourself out, the same would be for us, I might be biting my tongue in three years. Work yourself out, you’re getting more dyno time and sort it out.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe