All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton not 'looking over the fence' at Ferrari F1 form

Lewis Hamilton is not ‘looking over the fence’ at the marked improvement made by his future Formula 1 team Ferrari all while Mercedes continues to struggle, reckons Toto Wolff.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know

Ferrari appears to have eliminated the poor pitstops and questionable strategy calls that have dogged recent seasons. Combined with a seemingly successful focus on improving race pace for 2024, the Scuderia has run Red Bull closest before scoring a 1-2 in the Australian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is entering its third year of ground-effect struggle. The W15 has so far proved inconsistent, like its predecessors, with the team's Melbourne outing ending in a double retirement - a power unit failure claimed Hamilton before George Russell's late smash.

Although Hamilton will depart the Silver Arrows team at the end of the season to partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, Mercedes motorsport Toto Wolff says the seven-time F1 world champion is not 'looking over the fence' to see how well his future employer is now faring.

Asked how his driver pairing was coping with Mercedes' ongoing plight, Wolff said both were "super" and that Hamilton was "as good as you can be" given the trying circumstances.

"I think the drivers are super in this whole setup because Lewis is as good as you can be," said Wolff.

"He's in a situation obviously where, on one side, it's super frustrating to see that we are not getting it. On the other side, look over the fence. It's pretty good what's happening there. But that is not his main priority today.

"George is just a fighter and he's sticking in, and he knows that's his place. So, we've got to sort this out."

Read Also:

Wolff also reckoned: "You always need to look at us like I need to look at myself. What is it? Why is it that we can't get there?

"We're humans. The data doesn't take decisions. Humans do. So, we're not stopping. I'm not sitting here and dwelling. But on the contrary, I'm thinking of what else is it that we need to do and how can we push.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

The Austrian added that he was monitoring how he communicated given the pressure Mercedes is under.

"As an Austrian, we very much wear our heart on our sleeve, and we see things very direct. "An Austrian says, 'That's really shit'. A British person would say, 'That's interesting'.

"So, I had to adapt the way I communicate in order to not create even more pressure in the team because it would break us.

"It's not because of a lack of trying that we are not competitive. So, I'd rather be helpful and encouraging and say, 'That's interesting'."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months
Next article Gasly driving “like an animal” in difficult Alpine A524 F1 car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Russell expects Mercedes to give new F1 team-mate equal treatment

Russell expects Mercedes to give new F1 team-mate equal treatment

Formula 1
Russell expects Mercedes to give new F1 team-mate equal treatment
Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than g-force driving an F1 car

Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than g-force driving an F1 car

Formula 1
Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than g-force driving an F1 car
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari will struggle to match Red Bull until first major F1 upgrade - Sainz

Ferrari will struggle to match Red Bull until first major F1 upgrade - Sainz

Formula 1
Ferrari will struggle to match Red Bull until first major F1 upgrade - Sainz
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Latest news

Bottas “slowly getting the ball rolling” on F1 future talks

Bottas “slowly getting the ball rolling” on F1 future talks

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Bottas “slowly getting the ball rolling” on F1 future talks
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership

MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership
Ten years on: Revisiting Max Verstappen's shock Japan F1 practice debut

Ten years on: Revisiting Max Verstappen's shock Japan F1 practice debut

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ten years on: Revisiting Max Verstappen's shock Japan F1 practice debut

Prime

Discover prime content
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia