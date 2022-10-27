Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull, Aston Martin agree F1 cost cap breach deals with FIA Next / Alonso: F1 will have "huge problem" if Austin penalty is upheld
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Wolff: Mercedes F1 aims to give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

Toto Wolff hopes Mexico’s high altitude conditions might allow Mercedes to give Red Bull “a run for their money” by masking the draggy nature of its Formula 1 car.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff: Mercedes F1 aims to give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

Mercedes has three races remaining this season to break its win drought and avoid its first campaign without a victory since 2011.

The team struggled to take the fight to Red Bull and Ferrari in the early part of the season under the new regulations, but has since made progress with its W13 car.

Lewis Hamilton came close to victory in the United States Grand Prix last weekend, only losing the lead with seven laps remaining after Max Verstappen fought back from a slow pitstop.

One of the biggest issues for Hamilton in the lead fight against Verstappen was his top-speed deficit to the Red Bull, which has enjoyed a straight-line advantage over the field through much of the season.

But with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sitting 2.2km above sea level, the high altitude conditions and thinner air mean teams struggling with draggy cars will be at less of a disadvantage this weekend in Mexico, with everyone running high downforce packages.

Asked about Mercedes' chances in Mexico, team principal Wolff said he would "need to bite his tongue" and avoid making any bold predictions, but that the conditions should aid Hamilton and teammate George Russell's chances.

"Sometimes this year I've said we should be good at a particular track, and we didn't [perform] and then the other way around," Wolff said after Sunday's race at the Circuit of The Americas.

"So on paper, Mexico looks good. Our draggy car should be effective in the thin air.

"It is good that it is coming next week so I hope we can give them a run for their money."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, has a photo taken with a fan

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, has a photo taken with a fan

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has only scored one win in Mexico in the last five years, courtesy of Hamilton in 2019. The track has typically favoured Red Bull more given its previous high downforce strength, with Verstappen winning in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Wolff said the W13 car was "just too draggy overall", explaining why Hamilton was powerless to keep Verstappen back in the closing stages of the race in Austin.

"That is something that we need to figure out for next year," said Wolff.

"The cost cap plays a role. We cannot just produce an infinite amount of low-drag bits, or spend a lot of time in the wind tunnel to come up with solutions. So it is for next year."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull, Aston Martin agree F1 cost cap breach deals with FIA
Previous article

Red Bull, Aston Martin agree F1 cost cap breach deals with FIA
Next article

Alonso: F1 will have "huge problem" if Austin penalty is upheld

Alonso: F1 will have "huge problem" if Austin penalty is upheld
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton won’t set limit on F1 career as he plans multi-year Mercedes deal Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Hamilton won’t set limit on F1 career as he plans multi-year Mercedes deal

Alpine wins bid to overturn Alonso's US GP F1 penalty
Formula 1

Alpine wins bid to overturn Alonso's US GP F1 penalty

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime
Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title

Latest news

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction
Super Formula Super Formula

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction

Doubts have surfaced over whether Super Formula will be able to implement its planned 2023 car upgrade as hoped next year after the series declined to confirm its plans for next season on Friday.

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty

Carlos Sainz has suggested the FIA stewards were “a bit easy” on George Russell after their contact at the start of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
22 h
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.