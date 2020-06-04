Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff laughs off rumours of rift with new Mercedes CEO

shares
comments
Wolff laughs off rumours of rift with new Mercedes CEO
By:
Jun 4, 2020, 8:17 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has laughed off rumours of a rift with Daimler chief Ola Kallenius, as he reiterated his intention to remain at the world champion outfit.

Speaking to selected media in a video conference, Wolff opened up about his future thoughts in the wake of long-running speculation about what he will do when his current contract expires at the end of this year.

And while Wolff admits his mind is not made up yet about exactly what role he will take at Mercedes, he is adamant that media reports suggesting his relationship with Daimler CEO Kallenius is strained are wide of the mark.

Asked about how his relationship with Kallenius compares to predecessor Dieter Zetsche, Wolff said: “[They are] two very different personalities, but with both of whom I have an excellent working relationship, and more than that, actually a friendship.

“With Ola, I had quite a laugh when these rumours came up then that there was some dysfunctionality in our relationship. We are on the phone many times every single week, and he's very involved.

“He's a very good sparring partner for myself that I wouldn't [want to] miss, in the same way Dieter was.”

Wolff believes that media reports doubting that he would stay on at Mercedes were fuelled by the private investment he made in Aston Martin earlier this year.

“I have bought a few shares in Aston Martin as a financial investment,” he said. “I believe in the brand. I think that the strategy that is being deployed makes sense.

“Tobias Moers, the new MD, is a guy that I've known since a long time. And I believe that he can turn around this business.

“There's a very strong group of shareholders that are backing Aston Martin today that will not let it down. And therefore I've decided to be part of that group.

“My executive functions are unchanged. I'm at Mercedes, I'm the team principal and I am a shareholder. And it's clear that when there is no other headlines out there, that the Aston Martin thing caused some waves.

“But I'm planning with Mercedes. I have the best intention to stay here. And that is unchanged.”

Read Also:

One option could be for Wolff to maintain his executive role but take a step back from some of the team principal responsibilities, so he would no longer have to attend every race.

He could use someone like technical director James Allison to stand in for him, as has happened in a number of team principal meetings this year.

Wolff said he had no qualms about building up staff around him ready to replace him at the right moment, as he said he needed to weigh up exactly what he does after this year.

“Something I’m really proud of in our team is that we have always transitioned senior members of the team into different roles,” he said. “We have brought up talent and the same applies to me.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be at the helm of Mercedes since early 2014, and with years that I wouldn’t want to miss. I really enjoyed the interaction and working with all of my friends at the F1 team and at Daimler, and this is something I wouldn’t want to miss.

“Nevertheless I need to question myself. I don’t want to be a team principal that goes from great to good without realising that he’s maybe not adding as much any more to the team as he did in the beginning.

“I still feel that I can add a lot, but of course I’m contemplating about my future. I’m in discussion with Ola about how that goes.

“It is not a simple employment contract, but it involves a shareholding. But we’re in the midst of the process in carving our joint future, and therefore I don’t want to stick to some particular wording, whether that’s team principal or managing director.

“And to be honest with you I haven’t taken any decision yet, because we haven’t even started racing. So all these agreements and discussions are happening as we speak.”

Related video

Next article
When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed

Previous article

When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff laughs off rumours of rift with new Mercedes CEO

28m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan

3
MotoGP

Petrucci confirms exit from Ducati MotoGP fold

4
Formula 1

How secret private jet chat led to Raikkonen's Sauber return

5
Formula 1

How Sauber twice saved itself from the brink of extinction

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1? 12:15
Formula 1

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1?

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

Latest news

Wolff laughs off rumours of rift with new Mercedes CEO
F1

Wolff laughs off rumours of rift with new Mercedes CEO

When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed
F1

When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed

Wolff: Vettel interest remarks not just "lip service"
F1

Wolff: Vettel interest remarks not just "lip service"

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan
F1

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan

Horner expects "very different" F1 to be just as "fierce"
F1

Horner expects "very different" F1 to be just as "fierce"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.