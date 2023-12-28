Wolff: Mercedes must not "give up" on recovery before F1 2026 rules reset
Toto Wolff says Mercedes must not “give up” trying to recover to the top of Formula 1 before the landmark 2026 rule changes potentially reset the competitive order.
Mercedes has long since decided to ditch its ‘size-zero’ sidepod car architecture for the 2024 season, for which it will converge around the downwash solution used by the rest of the grid.
This will leave the eight-time constructors’ champion to play catch-up to Red Bull, which has already had two seasons to develop its own optimum take on the ground-effects regulations.
Despite its main rival enjoying a head start, Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff says his team cannot “give up” on its recovery plan – having finished second for two years running – by instead effectively writing off the 2024 and 2025 seasons until the F1 rules undergo a major change.
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, the Austrian said: “I don't want to give up on the recovery and say, 'Well, let's wait for 2026, new car, new engine'.
“There is two more important years to go. I want to see it as a testament for the strengths of the team that we are capable to recover and race for championships. That's our clear objective.”
For 2026, the engines will ditch the expensive and complex Motor Generator Unit – Heat.
Also, the output of the electrified part of the hybrid powertrain will nearly triple to 350kW to create an equal power split with the 1.6-litre turbocharged internal combustion engine.
For the chassis overhaul, both front and rear wings will become active, the wheel rim size will drop from 18 to 16 inches and the cars will be shorter, narrower and up to 50kg lighter.
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
But Wolff warns that the odds are potentially slim for Mercedes getting back to the top before these major rule changes work to level the playing field.
He continued: “Looking at the odds, very difficult. Looking at performances of other teams, how Aston Martin has done over the winter [from 2022 into 2023], McLaren recovered a second with an upgrade they expected to come in at 0.25 seconds… There is a sweet spot that you need to find and that unlocks more potential.
“I think the biggest contributor is that the drivers start to have a car that they can trust, which they can't at the moment [with the outgoing Mercedes W14].”
Lewis Hamilton has, more recently, been similarly reserved about Mercedes’ immediate chances, saying: “I do believe we have a North Star now, which I don't think we've had for two years. But still getting there is not a straight line…
“I think we understand the car so much better. We have developed great tools in the background. So naturally, I'm hopeful [for 2024], but I'm not going to hold my breath.”
Related video
Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel
Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel
Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed"
Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed" Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed"
Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?
Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty? Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?
Latest news
Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season Top stories from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport
IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport
Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix
Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing
How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas
Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas
The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness
The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.