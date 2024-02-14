Subscribe
Formula 1 Mercedes launch
News

Wolff: No "crystal ball" on when Mercedes can beat Red Bull

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says he has no "crystal ball" to help him judge when his team will be able to beat recent pacesetters Red Bull.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated

The heavily revised new W15 was launched at Silverstone on Wednesday morning, ahead of some initial shakedown laps by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Wolff is optimistic about the prospects for the new car, citing a "buzz" in the Mercedes camp, but he acknowledged that it won't be easy to take on the team that has dominated the last two seasons.

"On one hand, you need to be realistic about the odds of beating a team that is a fair chunk ahead under these regulations, and who got things right over the last two seasons whilst we have not," he said.

"There are no miracles in the sport. On the other hand, our ambition is strong. It is Red Bull and a very successful car that are the benchmark we are aiming to beat.

"I do not know when that will happen, we do not have any crystal ball. But we will know soon enough how far ahead they are and the task in front of us."

Wolff made it clear that the team's performance over the first two seasons of the ground effect era has not been good enough.

"We got it wrong with the new regulations," he said. "But when we will be looking back in 10 years, or longer, and you're going to read that we finished first eight times in a row, and then third, and second in the constructors', it will look like it was a respectable result and wasn't so bad.

"But this is not counting another team and another driver winning most of the races.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

"So our aim is to consolidate our positions towards Ferrari and McLaren sometimes Aston Martin, and be at the forward part of that group.

"At the same time, trying to race at the very front. This is our aim, we're determined to do so. And at the same time, we know how difficult it is, because you're a step behind your main competitor that has got it right straight from the get-go.

"But we love the challenge. And this is why I'm so eager, and all of us are so eager, to see the car finally driving."

Wolff says that the disappointing form of the W13 and W14 obliged the team to take a look at what needed to be changed in all areas, and especially why they didn't perform on track in the manner that the data suggested.

"I think the most important thing is that you look inwards," he said. "What is it that we got wrong? Why did the virtual world not correlate with the real world? And I think we found some clues, we went in this direction, we tried to eliminate as many as possible variables.

"And the buzz that is in the company is something that I haven't seen for so many years. We know it's difficult, we know it's a big mountain to climb because if a team is far ahead like the Red Bull was last year, that's not easy.

"But we have a superb driver combination, hopefully a fast car, the best people in the factory that are giving it all in order to succeed. And I think there's some very good ingredients to be back in the front again."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
Next article The front-wing legality trick spotted on the new Mercedes F1 car
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone

Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone

Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”

Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”

Formula 1

Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult” Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
The front-wing legality trick spotted on the new Mercedes F1 car

The front-wing legality trick spotted on the new Mercedes F1 car

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

The front-wing legality trick spotted on the new Mercedes F1 car The front-wing legality trick spotted on the new Mercedes F1 car

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Top speed boost and "reassuring" rear end key gains for Mercedes W15 F1 car

Top speed boost and "reassuring" rear end key gains for Mercedes W15 F1 car

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Top speed boost and "reassuring" rear end key gains for Mercedes W15 F1 car Top speed boost and "reassuring" rear end key gains for Mercedes W15 F1 car

Latest news

Chase Elliott on difficult 2023: "Our fire shouldn’t be in question"

Chase Elliott on difficult 2023: "Our fire shouldn’t be in question"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Chase Elliott on difficult 2023: "Our fire shouldn’t be in question" Chase Elliott on difficult 2023: "Our fire shouldn’t be in question"

Jimmie Johnson: Toyota move "overwhelming in the greatest of ways"

Jimmie Johnson: Toyota move "overwhelming in the greatest of ways"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson: Toyota move "overwhelming in the greatest of ways" Jimmie Johnson: Toyota move "overwhelming in the greatest of ways"

Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses

Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses

Gragson enters 2024 looking for balance in NASCAR and life

Gragson enters 2024 looking for balance in NASCAR and life

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Gragson enters 2024 looking for balance in NASCAR and life Gragson enters 2024 looking for balance in NASCAR and life

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win? Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder

How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder How Hamilton's Ferrari deal makes Russell's F1 2024 harder

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours? Can Ferrari's all-new car challenge for 2024's F1 honours?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe