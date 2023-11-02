Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team is taking nothing for granted about its potential in Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix, despite winning the race last year.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Co-author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 1st position, congratulate each other on the podium

The German manufacturer is still chasing its first victory of the 2023 campaign with rival Ferrari the only outfit that has so far managed to knock Red Bull off the top step of the podium this season.

But with its W14 having shown some promising pace thanks to a floor upgrade that arrived at the United States GP, and it being so strong at Interlagos 12 months ago, the squad has been singled out as a potential favourite this weekend.

But Wolff says that the strengths and weaknesses of cars are not necessarily the same this season as they were last, so there is little point in his squad believing that it has the package needed to come out on top.

Asked if he felt the W14 could be an even better prospect for Brazil than last year's W13, Wolff said: "To be honest I don't know. I think we can see with all teams that there is a certain degree of correlation of last year's performance and this year.

"But there is not enough data to make that solid assumption, so I don't know. Both feet on the ground and let's see where we are at Interlagos."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Mercedes is coming off the back of Lewis Hamilton's second-placed finish in Mexico last weekend, which made amends for the seven-time champion losing a similar result in Austin because of an illegal plank.

Wolff says there is a great deal of encouragement to be had from the fact that the improved W14 appears to be more confidence-inspiring for its drivers.

"I think we've seen that it is providing more downforce, more driveability," he said. "The car is a little bit less tricky.

"Still, the genes are there, Lewis said to me [in Mexico] 'she's still so difficult to drive although she's faster', so I think for us it was important to see whether directionally we were going in the right directions for next year.

"We seem to be on the right path because you must not forget, the car that we've designed didn't have that floor, that airflow, these sidepods, leading edges and all the Christmas decoration around the design. So hopefully that can now be a stepping stone."

Read Also:

Last year's race winner George Russell sees no reason why Interlagos should not suit the Mercedes but was mindful that the unsettled weather conditions predicted for the weekend could work against the team.

"On paper, the form of the car should be good there, as it was [in Mexico]," he explained.

"I think the weather's a bit up and down, but we're definitely excited to go to Brazil. Obviously tight with Ferrari in the constructors' championship, but confident we can bring it home."

shares
comments
Previous article 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Next article "Absolutely no doubts" that Ricciardo would find form again - Tost
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes” Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP

FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes fixed its Mexico F1 Achilles' heel

Wolff: Mercedes fixed its Mexico F1 Achilles' heel

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Wolff: Mercedes fixed its Mexico F1 Achilles' heel Wolff: Mercedes fixed its Mexico F1 Achilles' heel

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

Formula 1

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil

F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

WEC WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe