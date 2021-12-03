Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 from Verstappen Next / Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 News

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

By:

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has offered to meet the survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell disaster, amid backlash over the outfit’s new sponsorship deal with Kingspan.

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Mercedes announced a new sponsorship deal with the insulation and building envelope firm Kingspan, with the company's logos appearing on the W12 car.

The move triggered a backlash from survivors and those families impacted by the Grenfell fire disaster in 2017, which killed 72 people.

Kingspan's K15 insulation was one of the products installed on the Grenfell Tower, and the company's involvement in the disaster has been widely probed.

Grenfell United, a pressure group made up of the families of victims and survivors, were the first to speak out about the move and asked Mercedes to cancel the deal.

In an open letter to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, they wrote: "This week's announcement of your new partnership with Kingspan is truly shocking. Kingspan played a central role in inflicting the pain and suffering that we feel today, and there must be a degree of public censure for Kingspan's recklessness and carelessness for human life."

They added: "By partnering with Kingspan, we believe that you are directly involved in this system which puts profit before human life. We are therefore seeking assurances from you that you will take affirmative action to disassociate yourselves from Kingspan.

"Grenfell United would like you to share the letter with your shareholders and await your reply. We would be happy to facilitate a meeting with you to discuss this further.

"It cannot just be 'business as usual'. We hope you can demonstrate that ethics and values do exist in F1 and there are consequences to actions."

The focus on the Kingspan sponsorship deal ramped up when Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, revealed that he would be writing to Mercedes to ask it to review the partnership.

 

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Deeply disappointed that @MercedesAMGF1 are accepting sponsorship from cladding firm Kingspan while the Grenfell Inquiry is ongoing. I will be writing to Mercedes to ask them to reconsider. The Grenfell community deserves better."

Mercedes is aware of the criticisms that it has faced and, while it has not offered to cancel the sponsorship deal, Wolff has said he would be happy to learn more about the impact of the disaster from Grenfell United.

In a letter that was published on the Mercedes social media channels, Wolff wrote: "The tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire was beyond imaginable to me, and it should never have happened.

"On behalf of our team, I would sincerely like to apologise to you for the additional hurt that this announcement has caused. It was never our intention to do so.

"The work of the public inquiry to establish the full causes of the tragedy is crucially important. Prior to concluding our partnership, we engaged with Kingspan in depth to understand what role their products played in what happened at Grenfell.

"Kingspan have stated that they played no role in the design or construction of the cladding system on Grenfell Tower, and that a small percentage of their product was used as a substitute without their knowledge in part of the system which was not compliant with building regulations and was unsafe.

"I know that this does not change in any way the awful tragedy you suffered, or the deep and ongoing pain felt in your community, and I would like to thank Grenfell United for the offer to meet in person for me to learn and understand better.

"I look forward to coming together as soon as we can."

shares
comments
Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 from Verstappen
Previous article

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 from Verstappen
Next article

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

FIA Presidential candidate Sulayem gets Motorsport UK support
Video Inside
General

FIA Presidential candidate Sulayem gets Motorsport UK support

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Latest news

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 from Verstappen

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.