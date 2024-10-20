All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 United States GP

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff took aim at inconsistency in decision-making at COTA

Ewan Gale
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team,
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, runs wide as Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins and Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 pass
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, runs wide
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, avoids him
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, lifts his trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
The Champagne and trophy for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the the post race press conference
91

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described decision-making over penalties in the United States Grand Prix as "biased" after George Russell and Lando Norris were punished, while Max Verstappen escaped without issue.

Russell was given a five-second penalty early on for forcing Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas off-track at Turn 12, although shrugged off the hindrance to finish sixth having started from the pitlane.

Yuki Tsunoda was handed the same punishment for pushing Alex Albon wide as the RB and Williams scrapped mid-race, but Verstappen twice escaped penalty for similar incidents.

His Turn 1 lunge on championship rival Norris, which allowed Charles Leclerc through en route to victory, was not looked at by the FIA race stewards, though the more controversial incident came in the closing stages.

As his hard tyres faded and Norris attacked on fresher rubber, the Dutchman braked late into Turn 12 to keep third. With both drivers running wide, the McLaren driver accelerated whilst off-track to take the position, eventually being handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Read Also:

This left Wolff frustrated and, having initially called Russell's penalty a "total joke" over team radio, he suggested bias when talking to his driver on the cool-down lap.

After Russell inquired whether Verstappen had been penalised for his Turn 1 move, Wolff replied: "He didn't get a penalty, and at the end, Lando got a penalty for being forced off and overtaking on the outside.

"I guess it is a bit biased decision-making."

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on the situation, Wolff added: "It is inconsistent. With Valtteri, it wasn't even a race. [In the sprint] we saw a few of those incidents that were exactly the same and weren't penalised when racing for positions, real positions actually. So receiving that penalty is completely odd and bizarre.

"I think we know why, but I can't say that on television."

Asked if that was due to over-judicious stewarding, Wolff replied: "Sometimes there are correlations. When there is decision-making that is a bit interesting."

Wolff never named the stewards explicitly in his answers and finished: "At the end of the day, it is a difficult job. Some are very good, some are trying their best, and you need to salute these guys."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Next article Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case

Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case

Formula 1
United States GP
Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case
F1 live: United States GP qualifying as it happened

F1 live: United States GP qualifying as it happened

Formula 1
United States GP
F1 live: United States GP qualifying as it happened
F1 live: United States GP sprint qualifying as it happened

F1 live: United States GP sprint qualifying as it happened

Formula 1
United States GP
F1 live: United States GP sprint qualifying as it happened

Latest news

Out of the playoffs to the final four: How Logano beat the odds yet again

Out of the playoffs to the final four: How Logano beat the odds yet again

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Out of the playoffs to the final four: How Logano beat the odds yet again
Bell in disbelief after Logano's fuel gambit paid off

Bell in disbelief after Logano's fuel gambit paid off

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Bell in disbelief after Logano's fuel gambit paid off
Norris: Stewards 'rushing' decisions without driver input is wrong

Norris: Stewards 'rushing' decisions without driver input is wrong

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Norris: Stewards 'rushing' decisions without driver input is wrong
How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching

How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching

Prime

Discover prime content
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia