Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso Next / Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull's aggressive Formula 1 engine plans could actually end up being a positive for his team, despite having lost staff to its rival.

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

Red Bull is taking over the Honda power unit project from next year, and is ramping up its facilities in Milton Keynes to prepare an all-new power unit for when new regulations come in for 2025.

It has been on a huge recruitment drive to find the best staff possible, and has lured away several of Mercedes' long-serving staff from its Brixworth engine headquarters.

But while the loss of staff to Red Bull has provided fresh challenges to Mercedes, Wolff is not worried that the German car manufacturer could come out of the situation much weaker.

He thinks Red Bull faces a huge task in making its engine deliver, plus he says F1 will be better off from having another power unit supplier on the grid.

"I find it admirable that Red Bull is taking on that project, there is certainly a Mount Everest to climb," he said.

"Nothing has changed in HPP [Mercedes' engine division]. We have 900 employees, and probably we lose 10 or 15. It's pretty normal and mostly manufacturing staff.

"So from our side, the game plan hasn't changed. I think it's good that we have another possible constructor that comes into the sport, whether it's Red Bull or any other OEM that could be interested in taking over, and that's overall positive.

"I don't see any negativity there, any negative aspect in the situation."

Read Also:

One of the positives that Wolff believes will come from the movement of staff to Red Bull is that it will free up opportunities for some Mercedes' younger engineers to step up.

"It opens up bottlenecks for younger engineers to come up," he said. "They have an opportunity now, and changing the organisation has always opportunities.

"Organisations are dynamic organs and not static. Sometimes you are being pushed in such situations, sometimes you take your own decisions. But overall, you can make it an opportunity rather than a risk."

Red Bull recently announced that it has signed long-serving Mercedes man Ben Hodgkinson to be its new technical director.

A further statement last week announced that five more Mercedes personnel were moving across to take senior positions.

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

Previous article

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

Next article

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"

2
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

1h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

11h
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain

36m
Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

43m
Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

1h
Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso
Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

1h
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Latest videos
F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position 04:23
Formula 1
17h

F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
18h

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP 00:36
Formula 1
20h

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit 00:33
Formula 1
20h

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
May 8, 2021

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying Spanish GP
Formula 1

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

More from
Mercedes
Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres Spanish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Trending Today

F1 assessing Turkish GP impact after country placed on UK red list
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 assessing Turkish GP impact after country placed on UK red list

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Queensland historic Leyburn event - Alan Wickham spotlight
Vintage Vintage

Queensland historic Leyburn event - Alan Wickham spotlight

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.