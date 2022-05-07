Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles Next / Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis
Formula 1 News

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format

Toto Wolff believes there is no reason for Formula 1 and Netflix to consider changing the format of the Drive to Survive series after announcing a two-year extension.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format

F1 revealed on Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that Drive to Survive had been renewed through season five and season six, marking the first time two series have been announced together.

The docuseries has proven hugely successful since debuting in 2019. Following the release of season four in March, Drive to Survive hit #1 on Netflix in 33 countries around the world, and is set to surpass the viewing figures for season three.

But Drive to Survive has not been without its critics, the most notable being F1 world champion Max Verstappen, who refuses to be interviewed directly for the series due to concerns about fake drama.

Speaking following the announcement of the extension, Mercedes F1 boss Wolff said he thought the format “works really well”, with the continual rise in viewing figures being proof there was no need to make big format changes.

"Every season has grown stronger than the seasons before,” Wolff said at the launch of Mercedes’ new IWC official team watch on Thursday in Miami.

“I believe that people have now just got to know the cast, who is who, and they are following a movie in a way.

“And I think if there wasn’t strong growth any more, Netflix would be the first ones with Formula 1 to tweak the format.

“But at the moment, we don’t need to change it.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG talks to press

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG talks to press

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Each season has featured 10 episodes covering a number of teams, drivers and the various battles throughout the grid, showcasing the personalities of those at the forefront of F1.

Drive to Survive has struck a particular chord in the United States, playing a role in the boom in popularity that has led to Miami joining the calendar, with Las Vegas also arriving in 2023.

Wolff felt that while the authenticity of F1’s on-track product had to remain at the core of its popularity, mediums such as Netflix were crucial to help the overall growth and bring in new fans. 

“This has created a new dimension for the sport, rather than just the result of who’s on the podium,” Wolff said.

“It has given access to a much wider group of individuals that are involved in the sport, rather than just two or three drivers.

“So I’m happy about the extension. Nevertheless, we need to continue to do a great job on the track, provide a great spectacle which we had last year. It had all the right ingredients for a good narrative and a successful Netflix.

“As far as I’m aware, we were number one for several weeks in all the world, so that is testament to how strong the sport is at the moment.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Previous article

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Next article

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision Miami GP
Formula 1

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision

Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane Miami GP
Formula 1

Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.