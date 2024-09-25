All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1

Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy

Toto Wolff calls for nuance, as Christian Horner suggested the FIA needed a different approach in response to Max Verstappen swearing in a press conference

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has asked for a "civilised" approach to the current controversy over swearing, in the wake of the FIA punishing Max Verstappen for use of a swear word.

In Singapore's Thursday press conference, Verstappen was reflecting on the previous race in Azerbaijan had described his car as "f***ed" - to which the FIA took a dim view and handed him the equivalent of community service.

Verstappen was incensed by this and thus took the approach of saying as little as possible in the following press conferences, instead choosing to speak to the media outside.

Wolff recounted the time that he and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur were hauled in front of the stewards for using bad language in Las Vegas, but noted that greater nuance was perhaps needed.

"I was at the stewards last year after Las Vegas and it was quite an enjoyable experience! Fred and I were there at the same time. He was a bit more worried," Wolff said.

"I said to them 'it was the first time since school that I was called to the headmaster, and I promise you it is going to be the last'. 

"Having said that, I think there is an argument that big swearing and being rude on the radio is not something that should happen. If it is so bad it is disrespectful, towards the other side of the line, there are people at home watching it.

"The F-word is common language now but it is always the context that makes it. We want to have emotions, we want to have raw moments and we understand that the drivers are in a state of extremes.

"But if we can dim it down a little bit then that is good for all of us, but I wouldn’t necessarily ban the F-word because I think there is worse and worse words than that."

"I don’t think that using the F-word in a press conference is the worst thing. But OK if we need to adapt, all of us adapt our language, including team principals then we will look at it more. It is more civilised like this."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner added that the situation could have been dealt with in a different manner, feeling that a solution that avoided the same blowback might have been more fitting.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the garage with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the garage with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He denied that he had asked Verstappen to tone down his language in the car, noting that the difference should be in the context between media sessions and in the car.

"I think that Max has made his feelings clear on it," Horner explained. 

"Of course, all these drivers are role models, but language that's used in everyday life…I think it would have been perhaps better dealt with slightly differently, which would have avoided any awkwardness. 

"I'm not sure how much he's talking in the FIA press conference now but I assume it's relatively little. 

"I suppose the difference was between a press conference and in the car, but for a driver who English is not his native tongue...

"We've seen members of the royal family telling photographers to 'take a f***ing photo', so reactions need to be relative."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording and Ben Hunt

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?
Next article Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Norris ending first-lap issues will add confidence, no obvious cause - Stella

Norris ending first-lap issues will add confidence, no obvious cause - Stella

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Norris ending first-lap issues will add confidence, no obvious cause - Stella
Ferrari 'on top' of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly

Ferrari 'on top' of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly

Formula 1
Ferrari 'on top' of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?

How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?
F1 drivers set for private talks over response to Verstappen swearing controversy

F1 drivers set for private talks over response to Verstappen swearing controversy

Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 drivers set for private talks over response to Verstappen swearing controversy
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

Formula 1
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren
McLaren was 'taking the p**s' in Singapore GP, says Horner

McLaren was 'taking the p**s' in Singapore GP, says Horner

Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren was 'taking the p**s' in Singapore GP, says Horner
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Latest news

The legacy of Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR's improbable champion

The legacy of Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR's improbable champion

NAS NASCAR Cup
The legacy of Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR's improbable champion
Tanak unsure how to act following FIA sanctions for Ogier, Verstappen

Tanak unsure how to act following FIA sanctions for Ogier, Verstappen

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
Tanak unsure how to act following FIA sanctions for Ogier, Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo deserves more credit for what he's done for Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo deserves more credit for what he's done for Formula 1

F1 Formula 1
Daniel Ricciardo deserves more credit for what he's done for Formula 1
The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career

The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career

Prime

Discover prime content
The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jonathan Noble
The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia