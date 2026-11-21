Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Toto Wolff wants answers after George Russell misses Vegas pole despite “ideal” final-lap position
Toto Wolff wants answers after George Russell misses Las Vegas GP pole by 0.073s to Max Verstappen despite ideal track position
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 5:47 AM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Mercedes left Friday night qualifying at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with the fastest car on track, yet team principal Toto Wolff still had questions to answer. World champion Kimi Antonelli topped Q3 with a 1m33.893s, only to drop to sixth on the grid due to a five-place penalty for taking Mercedes’ updated ADUO turbocharger. Instead of team-mate George Russell inheriting pole, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatched top spot with a 1m34.151s - edging Russell’s 1m34.224s by just 0.073 seconds.
The result stung after Russell had looked untouchable earlier in the evening, topping final practice with a 1m34.041s that put him 0.911s clear of Antonelli. Complicating matters in Q3, Russell had asked Mercedes for a slipstream from his already-penalised team-mate.
Instead, a messy final out-lap left Antonelli trailing the pack, allowing the Italian to pull a tow worth up to 16 km/h down the Strip straight from cars ahead—including Russell.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
Asked after qualifying whether Mercedes should have orchestrated a better tow to aid Russell’s fight for second in the Drivers’ Championship, Wolff dismissed track positioning as the culprit.
"Actually, George for me had the perfect position. He was four seconds behind the car in front," Wolff said. "We need to find out because I think there was some kind of Turn 7, 8, 9 - whether there was a mistake or something else happened, I don’t know, to be honest, but it looked like the ideal position for a pole lap because he was quickest all the time."
Setting up front-row “cinema” with Verstappen
Even without pole, Russell lines up second alongside Verstappen on Saturday night with major championship stakes on the line. Sitting third in the standings and 17 points behind Verstappen, Russell has a prime chance to make serious ground after both Ferraris - Charles Leclerc (11th) and Lewis Hamilton (12th) - were knocked out in Q2.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Tension between the front-row rivals is already running hot. Late in FP3, Verstappen and Russell tangled wheel-to-wheel at Turn 14 after Verstappen passed the Mercedes and slowed into the corner, prompting the Dutchman to complain over team radio that Russell had "pushed me into the barrier". Following a post-session review, the FIA stewards handed Verstappen a warning for the skirmish.
Asked what he expected when the pair launch side by side toward Turn 1, Wolff didn't downplay the prospect of fireworks.
"Well, with cinema, if they try to go through the first corners together, we shall be watching," Wolff said.
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