Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Fred Vasseur is running out of answers at Ferrari, says Jolyon Palmer

Jolyon Palmer criticises Ferrari's drivers for a "complete disregard for the team" after their Lap 38 Las Vegas GP clash

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 7:57 PM

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Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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In a 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix where 22 drivers traded a record 352 overtakes largely cleanly, Formula 1’s fiercest intra-team blowup still belonged to Ferrari.

On Lap 38, Charles Leclerc dived down the inside of Lewis Hamilton at Turn 7 while battling over sixth place - tipping his team-mate into a spin, drawing a 10-second time penalty, and sparking a blunt post-race verdict from F1 TV analyst Jolyon Palmer.

Asked why Ferrari’s pairing had come to blows yet again, Palmer did not hold back with his verdict.

"Egos of drivers," Palmer said. "I mean, Charles clearly the aggressor there; Fred is pretty adamant where the blame lies. I said it on about Lap 10, when all the cars were fighting tooth and nail - what was it, 352 passes - and we were saying how good are the drivers being able to keep it clean.

"And I just thought, 'You know who's not going to keep it clean? Somehow the one bit of contact will be between the two Ferraris.' And lo and behold, it does. Why? Because it always is. They race each other harder than they race anyone else."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Reviewing the Turn 7 replay, Palmer noted that while Hamilton left tight room on the inside, Leclerc had no business gambling moments after receiving a direct team instruction.

"Given he's just been warned by Ferrari a few corners before, it's an unnecessary risk to do that in that corner," Palmer said.

"And they've got a complete disregard for the team. I feel a bit sorry for Fred because you just see him; he's worn out by trying to manage these two drivers. And I don't know what's next. You know, what more do you have to say?"

Palmer’s sympathy followed a visibly exasperated trackside interview from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. Having already held stern clear-the-air talks after Leclerc took a five-second penalty for cutting across Hamilton on Lap 1 in Mexico City three weeks earlier, Vasseur did not mince words.

"Honestly, my position is that once again, it's more than unacceptable," Vasseur told F1 TV. "I had exactly the same word after Mexico, but it's a lack of respect - it's a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors, but mainly for the people working at home. We passed the message to Charles five corners before, and for me it's a professional mistake."

By Tuesday, Vasseur’s frustration had hardened further. Addressing the fallout ahead of Qatar, he admitted the internal pressure is "much worse now than it was 18 months ago", adding: "Lately, the situation between them has become unmanageable."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

The on-track cost stung deeply. After qualifying 10th and 11th, both Ferraris climbed within three seconds of the race lead during the second stint with podium-worthy pace - only for the Lap 38 tangle to leave Hamilton seventh (having also served an earlier 10-second penalty avoiding Lando Norris) and Leclerc 10th for a meagre seven-point haul. Hamilton declined to pile on publicly, saying the dispute was "for the team to deal with" and hoping "they'll eventually figure it out".

Ferrari still holds a comfortable 77-point buffer over Red Bull for second in the constructors’ standings (517 to 440) with Qatar and Abu Dhabi remaining, while Hamilton leads Leclerc by 17 points (267 to 250) in third overall.

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