Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever pole winners

shares
comments
Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever pole winners
By:
Mar 30, 2019, 5:34 PM

Charles Leclerc became Ferrari’s youngest-ever pole winner when he set the fastest time in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, and took second place behind teammate Sebastian Vettel in the all-time list.

Leclerc, who became F1’s 99th pole sitter, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello and Lewis Hamilton to second place on the all-time list, which is led by Vettel thanks to his pole for Scuderia Toro Rosso at Monza in 2008.

Below is the all-time list (age in years month days)…

Slider
List

1: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008

1: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008
1/10

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

2: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019

2: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019
2/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

3: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 21 07 22, Malaysia 2003

3: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 21 07 22, Malaysia 2003
3/10

Photo by: Renault F1

4: Rubens Barrichello (Jordan) 22 03 05, Belgium 1994

4: Rubens Barrichello (Jordan) 22 03 05, Belgium 1994
4/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

5: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007

5: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007
5/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

6: Andrea de Cesaris (Alfa Romeo) 22 10 04, USA (Long Beach) 1982

6: Andrea de Cesaris (Alfa Romeo) 22 10 04, USA (Long Beach) 1982
6/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg (Williams) 23 02 19, Brazil 2010

7: Nico Hulkenberg (Williams) 23 02 19, Brazil 2010
7/10

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

8: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 04 00, Bahrain 2008

8: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 04 00, Bahrain 2008
8/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

9: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 07 03, Germany 1968

9: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 07 03, Germany 1968
9/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

10: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 08 12, Europe (Nurburgring) 2003

10: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 08 12, Europe (Nurburgring) 2003
10/10

Photo by: DaimlerChrysler

And below are the top five youngest Ferrari pole winners…

Slider
List

1: Charles Leclerc, 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019

1: Charles Leclerc, 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019
1/5

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2: Jacky Ickx, 23 07 03, Germany 1968

2: Jacky Ickx, 23 07 03, Germany 1968
2/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

3: Chris Amon, 24 09 22, Spain 1968

3: Chris Amon, 24 09 22, Spain 1968
3/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

4: Niki Lauda, 25 01 08, South Africa 1974

4: Niki Lauda, 25 01 08, South Africa 1974
4/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

5: Felipe Massa, 25 04 02, Turkey 2006

5: Felipe Massa, 25 04 02, Turkey 2006
5/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

 

Next article
Vettel, Leclerc "need to work as a team" at start in Bahrain

Previous article

Vettel, Leclerc "need to work as a team" at start in Bahrain

Next article

Grosjean penalised for blocking Norris

Grosjean penalised for blocking Norris
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Rubens Barrichello , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Andrea de Cesaris
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
73 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
12:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
16:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
13:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
16:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
15:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly's public plea for simulator help

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw offers to make ventilators

3
Supercars

All Supercars drivers agree to Eseries

4
Formula 1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

19m
5
Supercars

Dick Johnson profile and stats

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner
F1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently
F1

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently

Paul Ricard 95% complete on F1’s sustainability target
F1

Paul Ricard 95% complete on F1’s sustainability target

Norris planning different helmet design for every F1 race
F1

Norris planning different helmet design for every F1 race

Horner: Hard to criticise F1 over cancelled Australian GP
F1

Horner: Hard to criticise F1 over cancelled Australian GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.