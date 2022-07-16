Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes Next / How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1
Formula 1 News

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat

AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss Franz Tost says that Yuki Tsunoda has a “good chance” of keeping his seat in 2022, if the Japanese driver continues to perform well.

Adam Cooper
By:
Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat

Pierre Gasly has already been officially confirmed by the team for next season, but Tsunoda’s position is not yet secure, with his clash with Gasly in the British GP the biggest black mark against him.

Gasly has had the upper hand in qualifying, but the two drivers have been closer in terms of race results, with the Frenchman scoring 16 points thus far in 2022, and Tsunoda logging 11.

Red Bull has several proteges showing well in F2 this season, although none has yet emerged as a clear and obvious threat to Tsunoda’s position.

“If he continues like he did during the season, apart from crashing, I think that he has a good chance to stay with us,” Tost said of Tsunoda at the Austrian GP.

“It depends on him. If he shows a good performance he will stay, if he doesn't show a good performance, he is out. Totally easy.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko recently referred to Tsunoda as the company’s “problem child,” with particular reference to his abrupt radio manner.

However, Tost suggested that he prefers a driver with a strong character.

“I like problem children because these are the real good children who can make something out of it,” said Tost. “I don't like the holy children.

“Yuki made a mistake; he knows it and he will work on this. He is still in his development process. He is fast. He was also fast this weekend here. And he will do his way. It takes a little bit of time.”

Tost confirmed that he was quick to read the riot act to Tsunoda after the Silverstone collision.

“Of course, this was a nightmare for the team. Because the drivers were in position seven and eight. And we knew that Silverstone is difficult for us, and therefore we really were in good positions.

“And then Yuki got little bit too impatient, tried to out-brake Pierre, lost the rear and crashed into him.

“Immediately after the race I called Yuki into my office and told him that this is absolutely no-go and that he has to be more disciplined and patient. 

"This was not the first collision between teammates and will not be the last one – hopefully with us – but we saw this in history F1 a couple of times. Nevertheless, this in any way must be avoided.”

Read Also:

Tsunoda, meanwhile, had a frustrating weekend in Austria, and was left mystified as to why his car lacked performance and grip on the way to 16th place. He hopes that the team can find answers.

"Clearly something went on to my car especially,” he said when asked about his race by Motorsport.com.

“As a team we didn't have pace, but even considering that, especially my car just didn't have pace.

“I gave it everything to be honest, I'm quite satisfied with the performance I did, but just no pace, no grip at all.  So we have to definitely find out what was the issue there.

“The fresh tyre is able to kind of hide those issues, the limitations, but as soon as I feel like a step less grip, it just starts to slide out. So we just have to definitely find out what was the issue there."

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes
Previous article

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes
Next article

How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1

How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1
Formula 1

How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes
Formula 1

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda British GP
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Canadian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

More from
AlphaTauri
Silverstone exposes AlphaTauri’s F1 weaknesses, says Gasly British GP
Formula 1

Silverstone exposes AlphaTauri’s F1 weaknesses, says Gasly

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix"

Latest news

How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1

The Alpine Formula 1 team’s Race(H)er programme is the latest of several laudable efforts to bring more women into motor racing.

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat

AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss Franz Tost says that Yuki Tsunoda has a “good chance” of keeping his seat in 2022, if the Japanese driver continues to perform well.

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes

The Alpine Formula 1 team has traced the causes of the reliability woes that have impacted its drivers over the last two Grand Prix weekends.

Horner expects 'quick Mercedes' at F1's French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner expects 'quick Mercedes' at F1's French Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes will be in the hunt at the upcoming French Grand Prix following several stronger showings in recent races.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.