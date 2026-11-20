Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Zak Brown confirms “agreement in principle” on F1’s V8 return after deleted FIA posts
McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirms an "agreement in principle" on F1's V8 return and praises the FIA's full-time stewards
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 20, 2026, 4:37 AM
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Zak Brown, McLaren
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
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Confusion hung over the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock all week after official FIA social media channels briefly published—and abruptly deleted—graphics declaring an agreement in principle to bring V8 engines back to Formula 1 in 2030. While FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s Tuesday Instagram teaser remained online, the sudden walk-back left drivers and fans wondering whether a deal actually existed.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown put much of that doubt to rest during Thursday’s team representatives' press conference in Nevada. Asked about the outcome of this week’s high-level power unit summit between the FIA, Formula One Management, and engine manufacturers, Brown made clear the V8 push is very much alive.
Zak Brown, McLaren CEO
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
"There’s an agreement in principle. I think everyone is very, very excited," Brown said. "I think now it’s about kind of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s."
The framework under discussion centers on a 2.1-liter turbocharged V8 running on sustainable fuels with significantly reduced hybrid assistance—scaling back from the 2026 rules' heavy electrical reliance to make cars lighter, cheaper, and louder. Bringing the engines in for 2030 rather than 2031 requires cutting the current five-year power unit cycle short by a season, with a definitive regulatory framework slated to go before the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Shanghai next month.
Praise for full-time stewards—and McLaren’s customer future
Brown framed the V8 momentum as part of a broader push by the governing body to act on long-standing paddock concerns. He pointed straight to the FIA’s Thursday announcement that Formula 1 will introduce full-time stewards for the first time in championship history, beginning with a phased rollout in 2027 and expanding to a permanent pool of 12 to 15 officials over the coming years to improve decision-making consistency.
"If you look at what the FIA has done, they’ve announced full-time stewards. So they are very proactive," Brown said. "They move quick. They do what they say they’re going to do. I think the sport’s never been healthier. I think the competition is amazing."
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I’m excited for the new engines. I think everyone will be," he added. "The power units. But I think there’s a lot more also going on to continue to evolve the sport."
Even with simpler, lower-cost V8s on the horizon, McLaren isn't looking to become a works engine manufacturer. Speaking earlier this week, Brown confirmed the Woking team has "no plan" to build an in-house unit, noting that pulling the V8 switch forward to 2030 leaves little lead time and pointing to McLaren’s championship success as a Mercedes HPP customer as proof the partnership works.
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