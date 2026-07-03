Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has insisted his team has the capacity to overtake its rivals to produce the fastest car on the Formula 1 grid before the current regulation cycle ends.

Speaking to former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton on the Up To Speed podcast, Brown cited the team's previous dramatic recovery from the ninth-fastest team to the constructors' champion as evidence that massive performance swings are possible.

"I've got a lot of confidence, but it's going to be very tough. The other 10 teams in Formula 1, these are the best racing teams in the world. So, the competition never sits still. But we have gone from ninth to quickest. So, we can definitely go from third to quickest. It'll take some time.

"Mercedes has done a great job. We won the sprint in Miami. We almost won the race in Miami. We almost won the race in Japan. Great to see Lewis get his first win in Ferrari colours. He can take some time now to worry about the second because now it's our turn next. But great to see for Lewis. I'm a Lewis fan. I think that was cool for the sport.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But I think the whole thing's closing up. Max almost won at the weekend, and Max at the beginning of the year, they were the fourth, fifth quickest team. So, I think your top four teams are always going to be your top four teams.

"We're going to do our best to not let there be a top five, it'll be six other teams trying to knock on the door, getting into the big four. I think all four teams will win races this year. Two already have. We've been close. Red Bull's been close. And I think it's going to be an exciting season. And we're only a third of the way through."

The Woking outfit currently sits third in the constructors' championship with 159 points.