Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Riley Herbst leads Cup practice in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Riley Herbst leads Cup practice in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland

Denny Hamlin is starting to believe a championship is possible

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Denny Hamlin is starting to believe a championship is possible

Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

Formula 1
British GP
Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move

DTM Norisring: McLaren ahead in practice, deficit for Porsche and BMW?

DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: McLaren ahead in practice, deficit for Porsche and BMW?

Alex Palou 'sad' to see Scott Dixon leave Ganassi: “I wouldn't be here without him”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Alex Palou 'sad' to see Scott Dixon leave Ganassi: “I wouldn't be here without him”

Lando Norris reveals how winning F1 championship changed him

Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris reveals how winning F1 championship changed him

Zak Brown explains how McLaren ended toxic blame culture

Formula 1
British GP
Zak Brown explains how McLaren ended toxic blame culture
Formula 1 British GP

Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

Zak Brown believes McLaren can close the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari to become Formula 1’s fastest team before the current regulation cycle ends

Lydia Mee
Published:
Zak Brown, McLaren

Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has insisted his team has the capacity to overtake its rivals to produce the fastest car on the Formula 1 grid before the current regulation cycle ends. 

Speaking to former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton on the Up To Speed podcast, Brown cited the team's previous dramatic recovery from the ninth-fastest team to the constructors' champion as evidence that massive performance swings are possible.

"I've got a lot of confidence, but it's going to be very tough. The other 10 teams in Formula 1, these are the best racing teams in the world. So, the competition never sits still. But we have gone from ninth to quickest. So, we can definitely go from third to quickest. It'll take some time.

"Mercedes has done a great job. We won the sprint in Miami. We almost won the race in Miami. We almost won the race in Japan. Great to see Lewis get his first win in Ferrari colours. He can take some time now to worry about the second because now it's our turn next. But great to see for Lewis. I'm a Lewis fan. I think that was cool for the sport.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But I think the whole thing's closing up. Max almost won at the weekend, and Max at the beginning of the year, they were the fourth, fifth quickest team. So, I think your top four teams are always going to be your top four teams.

"We're going to do our best to not let there be a top five, it'll be six other teams trying to knock on the door, getting into the big four. I think all four teams will win races this year. Two already have. We've been close. Red Bull's been close. And I think it's going to be an exciting season. And we're only a third of the way through."

The Woking outfit currently sits third in the constructors' championship with 159 points. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris reveals how winning F1 championship changed him

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lando Norris reveals how winning F1 championship changed him

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris reveals how winning F1 championship changed him

Zak Brown explains how McLaren ended toxic blame culture

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Zak Brown explains how McLaren ended toxic blame culture

Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million
More from
Zak Brown

Zak Brown takes FIA fight over Mercedes-Alpine F1 talks public

Formula 1
Formula 1
Zak Brown takes FIA fight over Mercedes-Alpine F1 talks public

Zak Brown compares modern F1 race weekends to "24 Super Bowls"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Miami GP
Zak Brown compares modern F1 race weekends to "24 Super Bowls"

Zak Brown admits Fernando Alonso Indy 500 miss was his "worst experience"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Miami GP
Zak Brown admits Fernando Alonso Indy 500 miss was his "worst experience"
More from
McLaren

The brake damage that hit Lando Norris in F1 British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
The brake damage that hit Lando Norris in F1 British GP sprint qualifying

Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures

Formula 1
British GP
Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures

Latest news

Riley Herbst leads Cup practice in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Riley Herbst leads Cup practice in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland

Denny Hamlin is starting to believe a championship is possible

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Denny Hamlin is starting to believe a championship is possible

Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

Formula 1
British GP
Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move

Feature

Discover prime content

Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

Formula 1
British GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP
By Pat Symonds
How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work
View more