Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Zak Brown explains why McLaren keeps selling F1 cars before they race ahead of 2027 auction

The McLaren CEO says the team would rather sell its cars to collectors than leave them "stacking up" on a shelf

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 5:54 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Slitz Getty Images





Motorsport Papaya



For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has explained why the Woking outfit is selling its Formula 1 cars at auction before they have even turned a wheel, saying the alternative is leaving them hidden away.

McLaren will auction its 2027 car, the MCL41, with RM Sotheby's in Abu Dhabi on 9 December, three days after the season finale. A chassis used by either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri will be offered with a 2027-specification Mercedes power unit.

It follows last year's sale of this season's car, the MCL40A, which went for a staggering $11.48million at RM Sotheby's Abu Dhabi sale last December. It was the first time an F1 car had been sold before it had raced.

The buyer will not receive that car until 2028, because of rules designed to stop rivals getting access to a team's intellectual property, and was offered a 2025 show car to display in the meantime.

Asked in the team principals' press conference in Las Vegas about the thinking behind the sales, Brown said it made more sense than locking the cars away.

"Yeah, the other alternative is you leave them all on shelves under wraps, which is a shame. We have a great automotive business, we have a very passionate fan base, and we have a certain part of our fan base that has a passion to collect cars," Brown said.

Brown, a keen car collector himself, said last year's buyer had been able to follow their car all season.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

"And so last year with Sotheby's, we sold '26 cars and someone had the ability to come on the journey, watch their car race, win some races. And so we're going to do that once a year at least. That's our intention," he said.

McLaren's 2026 car has won three races this season, all with Norris, in Hungary, the Netherlands and Brazil. The team currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship with 398 points, 17 points behind Red Bull in third.

This year's winning bidder will get a tour of McLaren's Woking headquarters before the 2027 season, the chance to meet Brown, Norris and Piastri, and an invitation to the team's 2027 launch.

Brown said the sales gave a small group of fans an experience that would otherwise not exist.

"We have a nice business. We've done 35 track cars of our Le Mans car, so for us it's about experiential opportunities for those fans of ours that are in a privileged position to be able to own Formula 1 cars. Otherwise, we make four or five cars a year and they end up stacking up on a shelf, and that's no good for anybody," he said.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Zak Brown says McLaren will always respect staff who want to skip Middle East races

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Zak Brown





Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet



IndyCar



IndyCar



Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet





McLaren Racing and Edward Jones join forces in multi-year F1 and IndyCar partnership



IndyCar



IndyCar



McLaren Racing and Edward Jones join forces in multi-year F1 and IndyCar partnership





Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline



Formula 1



Formula 1



British GP



Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 turnaround timeline

More from

McLaren





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



25 min



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



25 min



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"





"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe