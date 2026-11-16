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Zak Brown recalls McLaren's "very toxic environment" after joining team in 2016

The McLaren CEO says most of the team's 1,200 staff were not the problem

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 3:54 PM

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Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images





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McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has described the team he joined in 2016 as "a very toxic environment", blaming a revolving door of leaders for years of poor results on and off the track.

The American arrived at McLaren a decade ago, after the team's shareholders parted ways with Ron Dennis, and went on to lead its recovery from the back of the grid to the 2024 and 2025 constructors' championships.

Speaking to RACER, Brown said he had not realised the scale of the problems when he first walked in.

"It was a very toxic environment. It started with a real lack of alignment of the leadership as well as a lack of leadership. You had five different bosses in six years," Brown said.

"That's a recipe for disaster in any business. If you have a revolving door at the leadership level, then the team don't know who to follow. That breeds a lack of trust and breeds toxicity inside an organisation."

He added that the effect on the team was clear to see.

"Everyone was in cover-their-ass mode and blame mode. It was a terrible environment. That manifested itself in terrible on-track results, lack of sponsorship, lack of fan engagement and a very unsatisfied workforce."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Brown admitted he had initially believed the team's own explanation that its engine partner was the main problem. When the Woking outfit replaced Honda with Renault, it moved from ninth in the constructors' championship in 2017 to sixth in 2018, but he said that only showed how much deeper the issues ran.

"I knew out of the 1,200 people that we had at the time that we probably only needed to fix about 20 of them. There was no doubt in my mind that we had 1,100 people there who had won a lot of races and championships. It needed the leadership team reset," he said.

After McLaren won the constructors' title in both 2024 and 2025 and Lando Norris secured the drivers' championship in 2025, this season has been tougher for the Brown-led team. McLaren is fourth in the constructors' standings, 17 points behind Red Bull, although Norris has won three races.

"The fact that we won in 2024 and 2025 and that we have won races this year, that doesn't entitle us to anything in 2027. We have got to earn it," Brown said.

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