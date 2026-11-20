Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Zak Brown says McLaren will always respect staff who want to skip Middle East races

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says staff can skip F1's Qatar and Abu Dhabi races, matching Mercedes, Ferrari, and Cadillac

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 5:36 AM

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Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images





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Formula 1 is pressing ahead with its season-ending swing through the Middle East, and McLaren is making clear that no member of its travelling workforce will be forced onto the plane.

Speaking during Thursday’s FIA team representatives' press conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was asked whether his team would match the stance taken by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, both of whom confirmed they would respect any employee choosing not to travel to Qatar and Abu Dhabi over regional security concerns.

"Yes, of course," Brown replied. "We’re an employee-first organisation. And so we will always respect the wishes of our employees. Exactly."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images

Cadillac Formula 1 Team CEO Dan Towriss, seated alongside Brown on the Nevada panel, backed the same principle while voicing confidence in the behind-the-scenes planning led by championship officials.

"We have a lot of confidence in the decisions... in the work that’s being done behind the scenes between F1 and the FIA to make sure that we have a safe environment," Towriss said. "But at the end of the day, I think we do have to respect the individual choice and look at that, but also as a team... make sure that we have adequate preparations to ensure the safety of each person participating in the sport."

"That’s of absolute paramount," Towriss added. "We can’t put people in harm’s way. And so we need to consider the environment, the safety precautions around that, and make sure that everybody’s able to do their job and participate in an absolute safe environment."

A paddock-wide policy ahead of the Gulf finale

Formula 1’s closing double-header - the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail (27–29 November) and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina (4-6 December) - has remained under heavy scrutiny all year. Following the outbreak of conflict involving Iran in late February, F1 called off its scheduled April rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on 14 March. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix remained cancelled, while the Bahrain round was relocated to Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit in October.

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Although Imola had been lined up as a December contingency venue, Formula 1 confirmed on 10 November that both Gulf races would go ahead as scheduled, with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem stating the governing body is "fully prepared" to close out the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Even with both weekends locked in, paddock leadership has stopped short of mandating travel. Ahead of Las Vegas, Wolff confirmed Mercedes employees opting out would face no disciplinary consequences, Vasseur offered Ferrari personnel the same assurance, and the FIA informed its own staff they could decline the trip with replacements arranged. For McLaren - chasing Red Bull by 17 points for third in the Constructors’ Championship - the closing rounds carry serious financial weight, yet Brown left no room for doubt that staff welfare comes first.

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