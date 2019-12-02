Formula 1
Formula 1 / Dutch GP / Special feature

First look: Drone footage of Zandvoort's banked corner build

Construction of the new banking at Zandvoort’s final turn – Arie Luyendykbocht – is well under way as can be seen from this video.

In May 2020, Formula 1 will return to Circuit Zandvoort for the first time since 1985. But perhaps the most eagerly awaited aspect of the event will be the 18-degree banking at the final corner, which is aimed at improving overtaking opportunities at the track.

As this fly-by from architectural firm Dromo shows, it promises to be quite a spectacle.

Artist impression of Circuit Zandvoort

Artist impression of Circuit Zandvoort
1/10

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
2/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
3/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
4/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
5/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
6/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
7/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
8/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
9/10

Photo by: ISP/BSR Agency

Renovation Circuit Zandvoort

Renovation Circuit Zandvoort
10/10

Photo by: Tim Biesbrouck / Motorsport.com

