First look: Drone footage of Zandvoort’s banked corner build
Construction of the new banking at Zandvoort’s final turn – Arie Luyendykbocht – is well under way as can be seen from this video.
In May 2020, Formula 1 will return to Circuit Zandvoort for the first time since 1985. But perhaps the most eagerly awaited aspect of the event will be the 18-degree banking at the final corner, which is aimed at improving overtaking opportunities at the track.
As this fly-by from architectural firm Dromo shows, it promises to be quite a spectacle.
Artist impression of Circuit Zandvoort
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Renovation Circuit Zandvoort
